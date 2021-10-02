Hobart's soccer resurgence nets first conference title since 2001, and the youthful Brickies aren't finished yet

Led in scoring and assists by sophomores, the Brickies play possession-oriented soccer that has been made more effective by capable playmakers.

Liam Deel (nine goals) and Gayton (six goals, five assists) have come up big time after time. The two coaches’ sons, Luke Weinman V (six assists) and Jack Harris (five assists), cover a ton of ground as the outside backs, regularly generating dangerous attacks from each side.

Center back Thomas Martin — you guessed it, another sophomore — chalked the group’s innate chemistry up to years of playing together on the club level, but also in recent summers once they reached high school.

“Playing with these guys for a long time now, it’s great to see it coming together for once,” Martin said. “After all the hard losses, all the miles we’ve had to put in, all the traveling to different states and everything with those tournaments, all those practices you didn’t want to go to, it’s just like it’s all paying off now and it’s great to see it.”

Contributions have come from all around the roster, though. Weinman IV said every starter — including goalkeeper Ryan Pimentel — has scored at least once this year.