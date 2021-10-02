Hobart's soccer resurgence nets first conference title since 2001, and the youthful Brickies aren't finished yet

HOBART — Jack Harris floated to the top of the box late in overtime on Wednesday night against Highland, and knew he could seize the moment.
The Hobart sophomore tracked Carlos Gayton’s corner kick as it went to senior defender Ivan Garcia. Then, Garcia slid a low pass toward Harris, who stepped forward and struck the ball — hard — with the laces of his right cleat.
It darted low into the net, past Highland’s goalkeeper, who had frustrated the Brickies all night.
The clutch goal gave Hobart (11-1-3) a 1-0 win against the Trojans, and secured the program’s first conference championship since 2001 in the Duneland Athletic Conference, a three-way tie coach Luke Weinman IV said. Wednesday ensured the Northwest Crossroads Conference title would not have to be shared with Munster or Kankakee Valley.
For Harris, the decisive strike was years in the making. But he didn’t have to think twice about it in the moment.
“Those are my signature shots,” Harris said. “I score those all the time. I knew from the beginning, once that ball got to me, I knew that it was going to go in.”
After winning just three games as a freshman, dishing the ball off was a no-brainer, Garcia said.
“I trusted him,” he said. “I tapped it back to him, and he struck it beautifully. Bottom corner, beautiful shot through what felt like everyone.”
About 24 hours later, during Thursday’s practice, it was clear the moment was still playing back in the Brickies’ minds.
Weinman and coaches Jamie Harris, Jeremy Cartagena proudly reflected on the rise of their program since 2017. Weinman and Harris took over the program after coaching their sons’ club teams for a few years, and Cartagena, Brandon Walker and Scott Erwin all joined the staff along the way.
“Watching these boys grow and to do what they’re doing now in a two-month span, it’s just rewarding,” said Weinman, the head coach. “That’s the biggest word I can think of. It’s awesome to watch these guys and see what they’ve been able to accomplish within themselves. They’re setting goals for themselves, they’re doing the right things (in the) offseason, and that’s when it’s won.”
Hobart’s rise wasn’t without warning.
The Brickies put together a strong, 9-5-2 campaign last fall before falling to Crown Point in the sectional semifinals. Their sophomore class was breaking into the varsity level at that point, Cartagena said, and the year helped build confidence and inspiration in the program.
“A lot of games last season, we talked about the other team being bigger, faster and stronger,” he said. “We were younger, and this past year has made a difference.”
Led in scoring and assists by sophomores, the Brickies play possession-oriented soccer that has been made more effective by capable playmakers.
Liam Deel (nine goals) and Gayton (six goals, five assists) have come up big time after time. The two coaches’ sons, Luke Weinman V (six assists) and Jack Harris (five assists), cover a ton of ground as the outside backs, regularly generating dangerous attacks from each side.
Center back Thomas Martin — you guessed it, another sophomore — chalked the group’s innate chemistry up to years of playing together on the club level, but also in recent summers once they reached high school.
“Playing with these guys for a long time now, it’s great to see it coming together for once,” Martin said. “After all the hard losses, all the miles we’ve had to put in, all the traveling to different states and everything with those tournaments, all those practices you didn’t want to go to, it’s just like it’s all paying off now and it’s great to see it.”
Contributions have come from all around the roster, though. Weinman IV said every starter — including goalkeeper Ryan Pimentel — has scored at least once this year.
For Jamie Harris, who like Weinman IV, has attended several coaching clinics to improve his own coaching prowess, Hobart’s steady progression is the result of a mutual buy-in from all around the program.
“Five years ago when we started, it was like somebody gave us a block of iron,” he said. “We had to sharpen that up to turn into some kind of a knife, to make it a usable piece of equipment.”
The fall hasn’t been perfect. Hobart’s undefeated run was upended on Sept. 25 in a 2-1 loss at Kouts (14-1-1). But the loss might’ve been more of a blessing than a setback.
“They know how to win, they know how to win well and now they know what it feels like to have the taste of a loss,” Jamie Harris said.
Garcia, one of just three seniors for the Brickies, has no intention of letting the success get to his teammates’ heads.
The real tests are just getting started. The Brickies will take on Merrillville (6-8-2) on Saturday and again on Monday at Chesterton in the sectional quarterfinals. Portage (8-5-1) awaits the winner, and the Brickies are aiming for a sectional final appearance, if not a deeper.
“Job’s not finished,” Garcia said. “We can really make it if we want to. It all starts at practice.
“Conference is done. We’re happy with that. It’s time to move on.”