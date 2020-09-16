Jack Isroff, Valparaiso start fast in win over Crown Point

VALPARAISO — Jack Isroff got the message loud and clear of what first-year Valparaiso coach Mike Enghofer wanted from his team on Wednesday.
During a spirited film session the day before, Enghofer implored the Times No. 4 Vikings to come out fast against No. 2 Crown Point in a home Duneland Athletic Conference match. Isroff answered the call, scoring 68 seconds into the first half and helping to lead Valparaiso to a 2-1 win.
“That goal gives us all the momentum going forward for the rest of the match,” Isroff said. “Coach (Enghofer) told us that he wouldn’t mind if we scored in the first minute, so we went out and did that.”
While all coaches would love a goal in the opening minute, Enghofer actually made it a point of his film session on Tuesday. While breaking down film from a win over Mishawaka Marian earlier in the season, Enghofer decided to show his team a clip from the Vikings scoring 27 seconds into the match.
“I told them that I could be making the most brilliant coaching call in the history of the game,” Enghofer said. “I asked them how it felt to score that quick and I told them to go out and stamp the game like that against Crown Point. I said if they wanted to grind it out for 80 (minutes) that we could do that, but that they also had my permission to go and score right away.”
The Vikings (8-1-1, 4-1) kept up the pressure on both sides of the ball throughout the first half. They were able to add insurance in the 32nd minute when defender Breece Walls corralled a ball off a corner kick and found the leg of senior Ethan McFayden for the second goal of the match.
“Getting the early lead didn’t really change anything with our approach,” Walls said. “We still had to defend in the back and we still had to attack up front. The second goal was a big key for us, but it’s also tough being up 2-0. We had to keep up the same intensity.”
The Bulldogs (6-3-1, 3-2) upped the intensity in the second half and Crown Point was able to cut the deficit in half with a little more than eight minutes remaining in the match. Senior Kristian Simakoski was able to get his head on a free kick and he punched the ball into the back of the net in the 73rd minute. Crown Point continued to threaten down the stretch, but the Vikings turned away every advance.
“The scouting report on Valpo is they’re going to play hard,” Crown Point coach Mike Bazin said. “Digging an early hole isn’t going to be easy. Hopefully this will be a learning experience for us. If you want to play lackluster for a half and then try to get it back in the second half, it’s going to be a challenge. Valparaiso played better than us tonight and they deserved the match.”
The Vikings have now won seven straight matches and they sit all alone in second place in the DAC behind first-place Chesterton. The Trojans knocked off Lake Central 2-1 on Wednesday night.
“Fun is the word that I would use to describe this season right now,” Enghofer said. “The boys deserve so much credit because they’ve been putting in the work to get better. It’s been a fun group because winning is fun, but they’ve also been a hungry group. We’re mixing confidence with humility. We’re confident to know we’re a good team, but we’ve been humbled a few times this season. When you can mix those two things, it’s a dangerous combination.”
