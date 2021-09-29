Jack Isroff's hat trick leads Valparaiso to share of DAC title

Isroff said he plays club soccer with several of the Indians, adding a little fuel to the match.

“It’s very competitive out there. Every chance matters,” he said.

Quentin Enyeart evened it for Lake Central (10-3-2, 6-1) in the 58th minute, popping a shot over the head of goalie Luke Ribordy.

“We knew they would come out flying. We saw them against Chesterton set up in a very different way from a usual high school team,” McNicholas said. “We knew they would come out with a lot of energy and we definitely had to contain for that first 10 minutes. We knew in the second half they were going to bring a lot of energy, which they did. We had to contain that before we could start to play our own game.”

Isroff’s second score came about 10 minutes after Enyeart’s. He punched in his third with about a minute and a half left on the clock.

“It’s the best feeling in the world. We haven’t won a DAC in I don’t know how many years,” Isroff said.

Valparaiso, Lake Central and Chesterton all finish with one conference loss. The Trojans beat the Vikings but lost to the Indians.