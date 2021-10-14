Josh Wadowski gains redemption, helps Chesterton boys soccer eliminate Munster

MUNSTER — Just before halftime Thursday, Chesterton junior Josh Wadowski picked up a yellow card for celebrating an opponent’s yellow card.
Ethan Schlyer replaced him but quickly found himself out of position on a play that resulted in a Munster goal.
“Schlyer comes in, hasn’t had a chance to warm up, yet and he’s put in a position that’s difficult to respond, mentally,” coach Lucas Sabedra said. “Josh is such a workhorse for us. When you take him off the field, it’s noticeable.”
The momentum swung back to the Trojans, though. Wadowski punched through a deflection of a Jacob Perkins cross for a second Chesterton score at 45:48 to get the lead back in an eventual 3-1 Class 3A regional semifinal win.
“It felt amazing. Coach (Sabedra) was ripping on me (for the yellow card) at halftime. The goal they had was technically my fault. To get the goal right back meant a lot,” Wadowski said. “Jacob always takes it down the line. He loves that shot with left foot and I just anticipated it all game long. It bounced off (Munster goalie Logan Carter’s) hand and I was right there to put it in.”
“(Wadowski) does all the gritty stuff that you need someone to do. He’s box to box the entire time. He’s a specimen, that’s for sure,” Sabedra said. “It was such a technique goal. It was just all technique and he just buried it.”
Munster (13-5-1) pressured early, getting two quick shots on a sequence in the third minute. Chesterton goalkeeper Ethan Boedeker was there for two saves.
The Trojans (17-1-1) broke through in the 22nd minute when Gage Kruper put in Perkins’s cross.
Just before the break, the Mustangs got their goal when junior Alex Orange got a shot off that Boedeker deflected. Abner Chen was there for the rebound, though, and he found the net to even the score.
“A lot of the first half, everything that we would give up was just lazy. It was just mental errors that could turn into goals for them,” Sabedra said. “It’s just that one second of having a mental lapse that gets us every time. I was just trying to remind them (at halftime) that they have to remain engaged for the entire 40 minutes that they’re in there because all it takes is 20 seconds, 10 seconds to have a mental error.”
Ryan O’Dell added some insurance with a goal on another Perkins assist with about five minutes left. Perkins had two assists on the night.
“Jacob, he creates. We call him the magician because he gets out stuff like no other. He creates stuff like no other,” Wadowski said. “He’s just such a great player.”
Chesterton finished the regular season ranked No. 4 in 3A by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association. They’ll play South Bend Adams (16-3-1) Saturday in the regional final in Goshen. The Eagles upset No. 8 Elkhart 2-1 Thursday.