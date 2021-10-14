Josh Wadowski gains redemption, helps Chesterton boys soccer eliminate Munster

Munster (13-5-1) pressured early, getting two quick shots on a sequence in the third minute. Chesterton goalkeeper Ethan Boedeker was there for two saves.

The Trojans (17-1-1) broke through in the 22nd minute when Gage Kruper put in Perkins’s cross.

Just before the break, the Mustangs got their goal when junior Alex Orange got a shot off that Boedeker deflected. Abner Chen was there for the rebound, though, and he found the net to even the score.

“A lot of the first half, everything that we would give up was just lazy. It was just mental errors that could turn into goals for them,” Sabedra said. “It’s just that one second of having a mental lapse that gets us every time. I was just trying to remind them (at halftime) that they have to remain engaged for the entire 40 minutes that they’re in there because all it takes is 20 seconds, 10 seconds to have a mental error.”

Ryan O’Dell added some insurance with a goal on another Perkins assist with about five minutes left. Perkins had two assists on the night.

“Jacob, he creates. We call him the magician because he gets out stuff like no other. He creates stuff like no other,” Wadowski said. “He’s just such a great player.”