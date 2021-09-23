Lake Central ends Chesterton's DAC dominance with overtime score

ST. JOHN — With a goal Wednesday night, Lake Central’s Miller Knestrict lifted a weight off his own shoulders, the shoulders of his Indians teammates and the shoulders of the entire Duneland Athletic Conference.

In the first overtime period of a match against DAC giant Chesterton, Ben Puch took a free kick from about 40 yards that found Miller’s foot and then nylon for a 3-2 lead. Lake Central held on and handed the Trojans their first conference loss since 2017.

“When I saw it come by me, I knew I could reach out and I knew it was going in,” Knestrict said. “It was super exciting and I just ran straight to the fan section. It felt great to get one of those for my team.”

Indians coach Shane Cloutier called the win a big statement from his team.

“It’s huge. This is everything we’ve worked for. (Chesterton) is a great side. We respect them. That run they’ve had, we hope to now take the same thing and run with it,” Cloutier said.

Both teams had plenty of chances, with both goalies tallying 11 saves. Lake Central put two balls off the crossbar and another off the post in the first half.