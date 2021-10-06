Lake Central gets back on track, readies for Munster rematch

ST. JOHN — Lake Central is back on track, looking toward the future.

The Indians easily won a 7-0 match over Highland Wednesday of their home sectional semifinal. Tuesday they won a 9-0 game over EC Central in the postseason opener.

They’ve effectively put a disappointing loss to Valparaiso in the regular-season finale behind them.

“We’re focusing on moving forward and taking care of business this season,” senior Ben Puch said. “We’re feeling pretty good. It’s definitely nice having a couple easier games to get through.”

The Indians (12-3-2) were on the attack early Wednesday. Puch scored the first of his two goals at 16:16. The ball found him in the box with no one between him and Highland goalie Aerik Tanis. Puch fired a shot from about 15 yards into the right side of the net.

Lake Central had multiple opportunities to score later in the first half but didn’t convert any into goals until Charles Newton’s score in the 30th minute. Jakob Noldin added another just before halftime.

Puch added another in the second half.