Lake Central routs Valparaiso to clinch share of DAC

ST. JOHN — Craig Rusin wears gold cleats. It’s an audacious fashion choice for a soccer player.

The footgear looked fitting Wednesday, though, as the Lake Central junior tallied two goals and an assist to help his team to a dominating 6-2 win over Valparaiso that secured a share of the Duneland Athletic Conference championship.

“This is really big, after all the adversity and hardships we’ve been through this season and the work we did this summer,” Rusin said.

It’s the second straight season the Indians (8-7-1, 6-1) will have a piece of the conference crown. Chesterton, Lake Central and Valparaiso split the DAC championship last season after the Indians beat the Trojans but lost to the Vikings, who lost to the Trojans.

This year, the Indians lost only to Chesterton during the conference slate. The Vikings (8-7-1, 5-2) also lost to the Trojans, who lost to Crown Point. So Wednesday's match had a lot riding on it. Chesterton beat Portage 9-0 Wednesday.

Valparaiso beat Lake Central in the final conference game last fall. Had the Indians won that game, they’d have won the DAC outright.

“You’re at 8400 Wicker Avenue. The lights are on. You’re playing Valpo in a DAC match. It don’t get any bigger than that,” Indians coach Jereme Rainwater said.

Lake Central was in control early, earning four corner kicks and four shots on goal in the first 10 minutes. The last was a header by Miller Knestrict that found nylon.

Rusin’s corner kick bounced around inside the box, Valparaiso goalie Luke Ribordy slapped a save but Knestrict was there to put it back.

“I’ve won a lot of conference titles, sectional titles, regional titles. I can give them all the knowledge for them to be where they need to be but these kids take it to another level,” Rainwater said. “They are the most respectful, well-organized group of kids. They train just like they play and tonight they were excellent from the first whistle.”

The Vikings didn’t have a shot on goal until the 18th minute, when Colin Devine took a left-footed hit from about 15 yards and beat Lake Central goalkeeper Jacob Chraca to the right side to even the score at 1-1.

Rusin got the lead back for the Indians later in the first half. His deep free kick from the right side found the upper left corner of the net. Rusin then assisted Michael Miljevic’s header goal at 35:06 and found paydirt with a free kick from about 20 yards just before the break.

The Indians were up 4-1 at half.

Jackson McCabe and Marco Rivera added second-half goals for the Indians. Jack Isroff scored for Valparaiso in the final seconds.

“I think after sadly losing at Chesterton, we knew something had to change,” Rusin said. “We didn’t want to come off the field today feeling how we did that night. It was a horrible feeling. We had to win (tonight) and we did.”

PHOTOS: Lake Central hosts Valparaiso in boys soccer web-galleryhtmlcode Uploaded-images 092922-spt-bso-val-lc_4 Lake Central’s Tye Adams (8) takes the header in front of Valparaiso’s Drew Brandt (9) off a Vikings free kick in the first half at Lake Centr… Uploaded-images 092922-spt-bso-val-lc_5 Lake Central’s Craig Rusin (10) takes the penalty kick for a goal late in the first half to give the his team a 4-1 lead over Valparaiso Wedne… Uploaded-images 092922-spt-bso-val-lc_12 Lake Central’s Michael Miljevic (16) takes a shot at the goal with Valparaiso’s Lucas Thai (6) early in the first half at Lake Central High Sc… Uploaded-images 092922-spt-bso-val-lc_6 Lake Central’s Miller Knestrict (11) and Craig Rusin (10) celebrate Rusin’s goal giving Lake Central a 2-1 lead over Valparaiso at Lake Centra… Uploaded-images 092922-spt-bso-val-lc_7 Lake Central goalie Jacob Chraca (0) makes a save with Valparaiso’s Jack Isroff (7) in the first half at Lake Central High School in St. John … Uploaded-images 092922-spt-bso-val-lc_11 Lake Central’s Miller Knestrict (11) and Valparaiso’s Max Johnson (10) go up for the header in the first half at Lake Central High School in S… Uploaded-images 092922-spt-bso-val-lc_9 Valparaiso’s Colin Devine (3) and Lake Central’s Miller Knestrict (11) go up for the header in the first half at Lake Central High School in S… Uploaded-images 092922-spt-bso-val-lc_10 Lake Central’s Eryk Ramirez (13) throws in against Valparaiso in the first half at Lake Central High School in St. John Wednesday evening. Uploaded-images 092922-spt-bso-val-lc_8 Valparaiso’s Drew Brandt (9) controls the ball against Lake Central’s Tye Adams (8) in the first half at Lake Central High School in St. John … Uploaded-images 092922-spt-bso-val-lc_1 Lake Central’s Miller Knestrict (11) and Valparaiso goalie Luke Ribordy (0), with Lake Central’s Michael Miljevic (16) and Valparaiso’s Ben Th… Uploaded-images 092922-spt-bso-val-lc_2 Valparaiso’s Lucas Thai (6) tries to hold back Lake Central’s Michael Miljevic (16) as they go for the ball in the first half at Lake Central … Uploaded-images 092922-spt-bso-val-lc_3 Valparaiso’s Ethan Brubaker (8) redirects the ball away from Lake Central’s Marco Rivera (23) in the first half at Lake Central High School in…