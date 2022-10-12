Lake Central tops Portage on PKs in regional semifinal

PORTAGE — Jacob Chraca might be a good poker player. He’s pretty good at looking for tells.

Lake Central’s junior goalie did just that Wednesday when the Indians’ regional semifinal against Portage finished overtime knotted at 0-0. As Portage players stepped up to take the penalty kicks that would decide the game, Chraca was studying their gaze and body language.

“There’s little gives, like if his eyes flicker to the corner, it’s a give. There’s always little details,” he said. “You want to get in their head. The more you get in their head, the more of a chance you have to stop them.”

Portage’s Alex Jennings was preparing to take his penalty kick after Lake Central had found nylon with its first three. Portage hit its first two, as well. That's when Chraca saw something.

“He flicked his head up right. I was like ‘OK, he’s going there,’” Chraca said.

Chraca was right. He dove to his left and got both mitts on the ball. His teammates Michael Miljevic and Charlie Newton then converted their shots to make the penalty kick tally 5-3. With it, Lake Central moves on to the regional championship Saturday.

“I think it took a few years of my life,” Lake Central coach Jereme Rainwater said. “It was a moment that Chraca got in there, the lights were on and he was feeling it. He saved on and got his hand on two other ones.”

Both teams had their chances throughout the game but neither was able to tally a score in regulation.

Lake Central (12-7-1) controlled much of the possession but Portage (14-6) created almost as many chances. Many of those Portage opportunities came in transition.

“When you talk about (Portage’s) defense, you’re talking about 11 guys. I’m not saying that’s bad. They press you everywhere on the field,” Rainwater said. “It was just a fantastic effort by the Portage boys collectively front to back. If the game ends up the other way, I’m not upset. I’m happy for (coach) Matt (Plawecki).”

In the second half, Lake Central was again putting on the most pressure but Portage had several quality looks. Lake Central had four shots on goal and Portage three in the first 80 minutes.

Portage’s best opportunity was in the 61st minute when Jennings chased down a long pass and was all alone. He put it right into Chraca’s chest. The Lake Central keeper said he was still feeling it after the game.

Lake Central will play Penn Saturday in Mishawaka. The Kingsmen (12-4-4) beat Goshen 5-4 Wednesday.

Penn beat Lake Central 3-0 on Aug. 27.

“It’s a revenge game,” Chraca said. “We’re coming back stronger than ever.”

