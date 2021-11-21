Luke Weinman IV and Hobart staff are The Times' 2021 Coaches of the Year

Harris and Weinman both work at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.

Weinman is the IT director. He's an organizer and game manager. He talks to parents, makes sure players fulfill their off-the-field responsibilities and sets the initial lineups. Harris, a retired police officer, is head of security. He sees the field a little better and can spot a mismatch or a need for an adjustment while watching tape or during a game.

“It’s not always roses," Harris said. "We do duke it out on the sidelines every once in a while, but no matter what I think or what he thinks it’s always for the betterment of the team.”

They started at Hobart in 2017. The Brickies finished that first year 1-13-1 and 0-5 in the NCC. They won three games, including two in conference, the next year. Hobart was 7-5-3 (3-2) in 2019 and 9-5-2 (2-3) a season ago.

A program-changing moment came this fall on Sept. 1. Hobart was 1-0-2 for the young season when Munster came to town. The Mustangs are the perennial favorite in the NCC. They beat the Brickies 5-0 in 2020, 2-0 in 2019, 4-2 in 2018 and so on going back a long time.