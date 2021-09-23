Marina Gronkiewicz not ready for Munster ride to end

“I went to hand in the lineup card (before the fourth set) and the first voice I heard in the huddle was Marina,” Munster coach Brett Boden said. “That’s just who she is. We’ve had so many conversations together throughout the years that I trust her all the time. I know she has the talent and the experience to get through anything.”

Gronkiewicz has become an expert at reading her teammates. She knows where Melby wants the ball set and she knows how to best feed junior outside hitter Lauren Wallace. Gronkiewicz thrived playing with current Aurora freshman Lourdes Torres last year and she’s become a mentor to junior setter Maya Prince. Her impact on the team was so profound last year that she was voted co-MVP along with Morton.

“The connections have always been there with my teammates,” Gronkiewicz said. “It doesn’t even feel real that this could be coming to an end soon. I’m not thinking about that. I just try to remain calm in every situation and take everything one point at a time. We regrouped and refocused tonight.”

Gronkiewicz finally found some calmness in her life as it relates to her future when she committed to Purdue Northwest earlier this month. While teammates such as Melby and Morton made their college commitments well before the start of the season, Gronkiewicz remained patient and waited for the best opportunity.