Meet The Times' 2021 Boys Soccer All-Area teams

Here's a look at The Times' all-area teams for 2021:
First team
Kyle Alb, Sr., D, Crown Point
Stats: 19 goals, 3 assists
Alb was a first-team all-state and All-Duneland Athletic Conference player who area coaches will be glad to see graduate.
EJ Dreher, Sr., MF/F, Valparaiso
Stats: 14 goals, 18 assists
The Indiana recruit was first-team all-district and second-team all-state. He was one of the two or three best offensive players in the area.
Quentin Enyeart, Sr., D, Lake Central
Stats: 8 goals
One of the area's best one-on-one defenders led an Lake Central backline that posted 10 shutouts.
Liam Grimes, Sr., MF, Chesterton
Stats: 1 goal, 5 assists
Grimes was the heart of the Trojans defensive midfield. He was honorable mention all-state, All-DAC and first-team all-district.
Jack Isroff, Jr., F, Valparaiso
Stats: 22 goals, 13 assists
The Vikings striker is an explosive player, as evidenced by his four hat tricks. Scored three big goals to secure a share of the DAC title in a win over Lake Central.
Ryan O’Dell, Jr., MF, Chesterton
Stats: 18 goals, 15 assists
The first-team all-state player and DAC MVP is also the Times Player of the Year.
Jacob Perkins, Sr., MF/F, Chesterton
Stats: 20 goals, 12 assists
The Trojans’ leading scorer had six games with multiple goals and at least one point in 15.
Ben Puch, Sr., MF, Lake Central
Stats: 6 goals, 13 assists
The all-district first-teamer made the Indians go. He had two or more points in eight different games.
Gianluca Scalzo, Sr., D, Munster
Stats: 7 shutouts
Maybe the best defensive player in the area each of the last two seasons was named first-team all-state.
Aerik Tanis, Sr., GK, Highland
Stats: 219 saves
Tanis broke the school record for saves in a season that ended with him being selected second-team all-state and first-team all-district.
Breece Walls, Sr., D, Valparaiso
Stats: 6 goals, 4 assists
The second-team all-district player was as good as almost any area defender and soccer may not be his best sport.
Second team
Tre Adams, Sr., MF/D, Lake Central
Stats: 3 goals, 2 assists
Adams played a big role in the staunch Indians defense. Voted All-DAC by coaches.
Sam Egnatz, Sr., MF, Lake Central
Stats: 11 goals, 6 assists
An All-DAC player who came up big in big moments for the Indians.
Nolan Flipse, So., F, Illiana Christian
Stats: 22 goals, 4 assists
Led the Vikings attack all the way to the regional championship. Had seven multi-goal games.
Adam Gibson, Sr., D, Illiana Christian
Stats: 4 goals, 6 assists
The All-Greater South Shore Conference first-team defender was the only Class A player on the all-district first team. Emotional leader for the Vikings.
Joel Gomez, Sr., MF, Kankakee Valley
Stats: 21 goals, 7 assists
A creative scorer who paced the Kougars attack. Responsible for more than half of Kankakee Valley’s goals.
Matteo Guerrero, Jr., D, Chesterton
Stats: 2 goals, 3 assists
Guerrero was All-DAC and second-team all-district despite playing at less than 100% down the stretch.
CJ Imhoff, Jr., GK, Valparaiso
Stats: 11 shutouts
The second-team all-district goalie is a serious athlete who kept the Vikings in a lot of tight games.
Josh Krause, Sr., D/MF, Merrillville
Stats: 12 goals, 2 assists
The All-DAC player led the Pirates in goals despite playing primarily in the back. Scored in six of Merrillville’s seven wins.
Spencer Moore, Sr., F, Washington Township
Stats: 35 goals, 11 assists
The Senators senior led the area in scoring.
Gavin Stagg, Sr., MF, Crown Point
Stats: 8 goals, 9 assists
The all-conference senior midfielder was an important role player for the Bulldogs for the last three seasons.
Josh Wadowski, Jr., MF, Chesterton
Stats: 3 goals, 4 assists
Wadowski has tallied 39 points in his three years with the Chesterton varsity. He was all-conference.
Honorable mention
Jaiden Almaraz, Sr., GK, Merrillville; Logan Carter, Sr., GK, Munster; Liam Deel, So., F, Hobart; Kaden Donnella, Jr., D. Chesterton; Ian Garzella, Sr., MF, Portage; Jack Harris, So., MF, Hobart; Ben Herz, Sr., MF, Kankakee Valley; Tyler Hudak, Jr., D, Crown Point; Jake Jaranowski, Jr., MF, Morgan Township; Aaron Ketchmark, Sr., GK, Kouts; Andrew Kloosterman, Sr., GK, Illiana Christian; Zach Krause, Sr., D, Merrillville; David Maldonado, Jr., D/M, Merrillville; Ryan Mauder, Sr., MF, Lake Central; Mekhi Nava, Sr., MF, Griffith; Jakob Noldin, Sr., F, Lake Central; Cole Spagna, Sr., D, Kouts; Gage Torres, Jr., F, Chesterton; Lucas Vadas, Jr. F, Boone Grove; Luke Weinman V, So., MF, Hobart; Dylan West, So., D, LaPorte.