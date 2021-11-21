Meet The Times' 2021 Boys Soccer All-Area teams

Stats: 7 shutouts

Maybe the best defensive player in the area each of the last two seasons was named first-team all-state.

Aerik Tanis, Sr., GK, Highland

Stats: 219 saves

Tanis broke the school record for saves in a season that ended with him being selected second-team all-state and first-team all-district.

Breece Walls, Sr., D, Valparaiso

Stats: 6 goals, 4 assists

The second-team all-district player was as good as almost any area defender and soccer may not be his best sport.

Second team

Tre Adams, Sr., MF/D, Lake Central

Stats: 3 goals, 2 assists

Adams played a big role in the staunch Indians defense. Voted All-DAC by coaches.

Sam Egnatz, Sr., MF, Lake Central

Stats: 11 goals, 6 assists

An All-DAC player who came up big in big moments for the Indians.