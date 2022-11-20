 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS SOCCER

Meet The Times 2022 Boys Soccer All-Area Team

Boys Soccer All-Area

Lake Central’s Miller Knestrict (11) and Valparaiso goalie Luke Ribordy (0), with Lake Central’s Michael Miljevic (16) and Valparaiso’s Ben Thien (16) watch Knestrict’s shot go in earlier this year.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, file, The Times

First Team

Kaden Donnella, D, Sr., Chesterton

Donella was named honorable mention All-State by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association. The Trojans allowed one or fewer goals 12 times.

Carlos Gayton, MF, Jr., Hobart

Gayton scored nine goals en route to an honorable mention All-State designation.

Tyler Hudak, D, Sr., Crown Point

The Bulldogs posted four shutouts and allowed less than a goal and a half per contest despite a tough schedule.

Jack Isroff, F, Sr., Valparaiso

The Times Player of the Year scored 25 goals and tallied 14 assists to lead the Duneland Athletic Conference in both categories.

Nolan Kinsella, F, Jr., Munster

Kinsella put 22 into the net and was suggested for the All-Area team by almost every opposing coach who was asked.

Miller Knestrict, MF, Jr., Lake Central

An Honorable mention All-State, Knestrict was a key cog for the big school that made the deepest run, locally.

Mike Miljevic, F/D, Jr., Lake Central

Miljevic played defense, out of position much of the year. Moved up front in the postseason to score seven goals in the sectional.

Luke Ribordy, GK, Sr., Valparaiso

Ribordy tallied 84 saves as an All-District and All-DAC goalie.

Gage Torres, MF/F, Sr., Chesterton

Torres scored 19 goals for the Trojans, bringing his career total to 38 over three seasons.

Enrique Uex, Sr., D, Portage

Uex was the most important part of an Indians back line that notched 10 shutouts.

Zander Weemhoff, D, Jr., Illiana Christian

Weemhoff is the best in the back for a defense that posted 12 shutouts and didn’t allow a score in a Greater South Shore Conference game.

Second team

Jack Harris, Jr., D, Hobart; Gio Granda, F, So., Bishop Noll; Alex Jennings, Jr. MF/F, Portage; Brayden Kurtz, Fr., MF, Crown Point; David Maldonado, Sr., MF/F, Merrillville; Johan Montes, Sr., D, Morton; Gavin Niebel, Sr., GK, Portage; Spencer Schaberg, Jr., GK, Wheeler; Colin Szczudlak, Sr., MF, Portage; Luke Weinman V, Jr., D, Hobart; Josh Wadowski, Sr., MF, Chesterton.

Honorable Mention

Jacob Chraca, Jr., GK, Lake Central; Colin Devin, Sr., MF, Valparaiso; Blake Handley, MF, Jr., Wheeler; Owen Missey, Jr., MF, Wheeler; Alan Nunez, Sr., MF, Bishop Noll; Chase Poortinga, Jr., F, Illiana Christian; Craig Rusin, Jr., MF, Lake Central; Isaac Siewin, Jr., MF, Valparaiso; Frankie Stoner, MF, Sr., Munster; Gavin Castellanos, MF/F, So., Boone Grove; Lucas Vadas, Sr., F, Boone Grove.

