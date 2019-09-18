MUNSTER — All night Wednesday, Munster winger Ethan Orange sprinted up and down the left sideline only to come up just short.
At the last second, Highland defenders stepped in to block shots or knock the ball away. At one point, Orange finally got free only to see his shot saved by Trojans goalkeeper Conner Olah.
But Orange broke through in overtime, when it mattered. He curled in a long shot from just inside the left corner of the 18-yard box to give No. 5 Munster a 1-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference win.
“The top-right corner was open, so I just tried to curve it in,” Orange said. “Just the way I hit it, I knew it was a good strike.”
Orange said he hasn't scored a goal of similar magnitude for Munster, even though this was his sixth of the season. As a right-footed player on the left side, he often gets chances to cut inside onto his dominant foot, and the junior has worked on the shot countless times in practice.
In overtime of the Battle of the Bridge, a match that could decide the league? That was something different, and Orange immediately spread his arms as if in disbelief and made a beeline to Munster's student section, where his team and black-clad classmates mobbed him.
“He kept on working hard, that whole side of the field,” Munster coach Jim Prasopoulos said. “We persevered against a really tough Highland team. This is what happens with our conference — it's usually never runaway scores.”
The first half featured end-to-end action and a boatload of half-chances, although neither team took advantage. Munster's PJ Katona wove through No. 10 Highland's defense and earned a penalty after being brought down near the spot, but Trojan goalkeeper Conner Olah saved the shot down to his right.
Highland defender Michael Perry nearly scored off a long free kick, but Munster keeper Tim Giannini tipped the shot over the crossbar. Nana Nnuro-Frimpong almost gave the Mustangs (6-3-1, 3-0) a 1-0 lead late in the half, only to hit the crossbar on a laser from the left corner of the 18-yard box.
Both teams slowed down in the second as fatigue set in. Aerik Tanis found himself with the ball alone in the box with five minutes to play, but Giannini leapt up for a save. Perry helped neutralize Munster's attack all game, and Highland (5-5-1, 2-1) couldn't do much about Orange's perfectly placed goal.
“We had our chances, they had their chances,” Highland coach Mark Tanis said. “They got one to go in. That's the way it goes, sometimes.”