ST. JOHN — The way Lake Central goalkeeper Adrian Orciuch tells it, he wasn't so great at goal kicks when he entered the program in 2016.
Coach Jereme Rainwater disagreed and said that Orciuch simply has a relentless desire to improve even small weaknesses. That mindset that has helped Orciuch round out his game and lead the Indians to a Class 3A semistate in his senior season.
“At training, I would just go off to the side and just hit them — a couple hundred every day until they started feeling right,” Orciuch said. “Coach always gets on me for not being brave enough, so I've come out of the box a lot more, played with my feet a lot more.”
Orciuch's intense focus during training sessions has paid off. Rainwater said Orciuch makes the most of practice time even though Lake Central doesn't have a designated goalkeeper coach, as he often leads the younger keepers through work on the side.
Lake Central hasn't had many keepers over the years, as Rainwater said they usually take over as sophomores and start three seasons.
The senior comes from a family of high-pedigree goalkeepers. He was stuck behind his cousin, Marcus Orciuch, last season and had to develop in the background rather than in varsity matches.
His other cousin, Kyle Orciuch, plays for Stanford and his younger brother, Dominik, is a promising freshman for Lake Central. But as the Indians continue on their deepest postseason run since 2015, Adrian Orciuch is making a name for himself.
Now, he's an asset for the Indians. Adrian Orciuch has allowed just 22 goals this season for a 1.11 average per game to go with eight shutouts. He made a key save diving to his right to deny Northridge early in the Indians' regional final win last Saturday.
"He has become better and better as the season has gone on," Rainwater said. “I think he's a bit more confident with the center backs, and vice versa the center backs are more comfortable with him."
He'll be crucial again Saturday when Lake Central (11-5-3) faces Noblesville in the Class 3A Kokomo Semistate match at 4 p.m. The Millers (16-2-2) are allowing just 0.95 goals per match and are ranked eighth in the state coaches poll for 3A.
Noblesville features a Lake Central connection, as attacking midfielder Harrison Christman played with Rainwater's son, Cole, at the Indy Fire Academy the last two years.
Rainwater said the Indians will need to prevent Noblesville from building up through Christman and that Christman consistently makes key tackles, passes and runs at precisely the perfect time. Lake Central is on fall break, so they've gotten more time to prepare than usual.
“I was indirectly scouting when I went to watch my son play over the last two years,” Rainwater said. “The kid is fantastic, and he has been a talking point for us. His general pace and strength, and he's a very opportunistic player.”
To advance to Indianapolis, the Indians will need to win the ball back quickly and close off space when they don't win it right away, Rainwater said. Lake Central hasn't been to state since 2010, when it won its lone title.
Orciuch wants to make sure his career ends at IUPUI, one way or another.
“I do want to go all the way,” Orciuch said. “I think that would be a crazy way to go out as a senior especially, and I want my younger teammates to experience that too.”