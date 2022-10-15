Penn's goal in OT ends Lake Central boys soccer season

MISHAWAKA — A few minutes after time on the clock expired and the handshake line was completed, Lake Central players sat on the beach, staring at the ground in disappointment after a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime loss to host Penn on Saturday.

They had to watch in disbelief as Penn took pictures with the trophy at the other end. The Kingsmen advanced to the semistate to face Noblesville after scoring a goal with 1:38 left in the second overtime.

“It stings right now but everyone fought,” said junior Miller Knestrict, who scored LC’s goal. “I'm proud of everyone, and how we just grew really close together this season.”

Knestrict’s goal came with 3:31 left in the first half to knot the game at 1-1 after Penn scored in the 18th minute on a goal by Noe Ferreira.

Michael Miljevic’s shot was deflected by the keeper, and Knestrict was there to knock it into the net.

“I saw it come down and hit it,” Knestrict said.

That’s where the game remained throughout the second half, as each team had good chances but nothing found the back of the net. Penn finished with 10 shots, while LC had four.

“We were really happy in the first half,” Lake Central coach Jereme Rainwater said. “We thought we had a couple real good chances early on, and we maybe could have capitalized on and maybe could have made that 2-1 at the half. But yeah, we didn't back down. … I’m awfully proud of the boys.”

Lake Central (12-8-1) continued to battle through both overtime periods before Penn (14-4-4) made a late run. A midfielder got control of the ball on his own half and dribbled all the way inside the box. LC keeper Jacob Chraca made one save, but Penn’s Daniel Contreras found the right side of the net with a rebound. LC couldn’t get the equalizer in the final 1:38.

“It's a difficult way (to lose),” Rainwater said. “We feel like the guy clearly played on a ball and he's offsides. It's just a chance that kind of occurred there, and the call doesn't come for whatever reason and you end up going down a goal.”

Rainwater said he might see the non-call differently after he watches the film.

“It’s a difficult pill to swallow with a minute left in overtime,” he said.

Lake Central will lose just three seniors to graduation, including defender Luka Cucuz.

“We worked all summer to get up to this point,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure playing with these guys. I wouldn’t want to play with another group of players. It’s just been a good time.”

Cucuz was proud of how everyone battled.

“It was a good match,” he said. “It was neck-and-neck until the last moment.”

Knestrict said the team’s goal was to keep advancing further in the state tournament.

“We’re all sad about losing the game, but mostly we’re sad about is we feel like we’re a family and we just lost some of our brothers today, graduating,” he said. “We don’t like to rely on the next year because you never know what can happen. It’s just sad to lose with the guys that you spend all your fall with.”