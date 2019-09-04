Everyone knew Chesterton would be among the state's best teams this season.
The Trojans brought back eight starters from last year's 2018 Class 3A championship squad, including star forwards Zack Bowser and Seth Conway.
Those expectations don't make Chesterton's production so far less staggering. The Trojans are off to a 7-0 start, and Bowser and Conway are already approaching their goal tallies from all of last season.
“Zack and Seth have been crucial around the box in creating their opportunities,” coach Lucas Sabedra said. “They have a great (team) behind them, connecting the passes and making sure they find them.
Bowser and Conway scored 20 and 18 goals last year, respectively, and they're on pace to more than double those totals. Conway leads Chesterton with 17 goals to go with eight assists, while Bowser has scored 14 times and leads the team with nine assists.
They've done it without much help from sophomore midfielder Ryan O'Dell, too. O'Dell is one of the Region's most skilled midfielders and projected to play just behind Chesterton's forwards, helping set up the attack. But O'Dell has been battling injuries to both heels and has only appeared in one game so far.
Chesterton hasn't hit the meat of its schedule yet, as it faces Munster, Crown Point, Highland and Lake Central over the next two weeks after Wednesday's trip to Merrillville. But they've looked intimidating even at less than full strength.
“This huge stretch that we're gonna have here toward the end of the season is gonna rely on a lot of the depth on our team,” Sabedra said. “I think that's gonna be the difference, because I know they have a lot of potential and I ask a lot of them.”
Wheeler scores big win: When Dawson Burkhart found Nick Melvin for the go-ahead goal at Bishop Noll on Aug. 29, the Wheeler Bearcats could barely process it.
“They kind of just looked at each other, looked at me, and it was like, 'I think we just scored on Noll,'” coach Bryan Murray said. “It's one of those things where you want to believe where you're at and things are possible, but there are a lot of people who didn't think we stood much of a chance in that game.”
Melvin's goal came with about eight minutes left in the match and gave Wheeler a program-affirming win over the reigning 2A state champs. Murray coaches Wheelers' girls team, as well, and led them to the 2018 Class A state title game. While the girls team remains one of the Region's best, this is new territory for the boys.
Not to mention, it was a conference win for the 3-1 Bearcats. All of a sudden, they're a threat to win the Greater South Shore Conference.
“I think the boys do believe after beating Noll that they can compete with anybody,” Murray said. “That's a real big win, because anybody else who plays Noll going forward in the conference, that's not an easy out, and (we) got them.”
Merrillville's defense looking strong: Merrillville opened the season with a rousing 3-0 win over DAC foe Portage on August 21, and the Pirates have kept up the defensive work.
Coach Brian Past's squad didn't concede until August 28, in a 2-1 loss at LaPorte. Merrillville shut out each of its first three opponents and then rebounded from the loss to blank Kankakee Valley 1-0 on Saturday to move to 4-1.
Senior defensive midfielder Jacob Maldonado has helped protect the back four, but the defense has plenty of ability on its own. When Maldonado spent part of the summer in Spain through a school program, the defense had to learn to play without him.
“The defense really got to learn how to play with each other and jell as a total unit,” Past said. “Right now, that's paying dividends.”
The Pirates head to Bloomington for the Hoosier Cup Invitational this weekend, where they'll play New Castle, Evansville North and Whiteland after Wednesday's big home match against No. 1 Chesterton.
“I think in the next four games, that'll really be a true measure for us to see how far we've come from last year to this year,” Past said.