MUNSTER — After losing two-time all-state defender Kyler Tanis to graduation, Highland coach Mark Tanis knew there would be a drop-off at first.
The Trojans got cut apart in early lopsided losses to Bishop Noll, Morton and Crown Point, but things have turned around as the defense has jelled. Highland tied high-flying No. 1 Chesterton 2-2 on Saturday, earned a 5-0 road win over Wheeler on Monday and held No. 5 Munster scoreless through 80 minutes in a 1-0 overtime loss Wednesday.
“It took them a little bit to really figure out what they were doing in the back,” Mark Tanis said. “Once they got going after the first few games of the season, the guys started to click a lot better.”
Mark Tanis said once he found his preferred back four, he gave the group as many minutes as possible to build chemistry. Sometimes, that led to opposing goals. But the lack of substitutions is paying off now as the Trojans are 5-5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference.
Center backs Michael Perry and Joey Tellez anchor the group. Perry takes many of Highland's long free kicks and can put credible shots on goal from near midfield. The 6-foot-5 Tellez offers a dominant physical presence in the box.
They've got help up front, too. Junior Dane Richardson has scored 12 goals to go with five assists in 11 games. Prior to the loss at Munster, the slight forward had racked up seven goals and three assists in his previous four games.
“He reads the game well, and he can play off guys pretty easily,” Mark Tanis said. “He's just a hard worker. He's obviously not a big, strong guy, but he's a real smart player.”
Clark honors late former player
When Clark's Jose Serrano was killed in Chicago in 2011, the Pioneers rallied for their fallen teammate.
Since 2012, Clark has continued to honor Serrano with Torta Day, so named for the food enthusiast's nickname. Every year against Hammond, the Pioneers sell Mexican tortas with chips and a drink to raise money for the team.
This season, the event coincided with Clark's senior night, as the Pioneers beat the Wildcats 5-2 on Tuesday to move to 8-1 this season.
“It's a big game, it's a big event to honor him and we've been doing it ever since,” Clark coach Cristian Garcia said. “For me, it's huge to continue the tradition.”
Garcia and Serrano were teammates at Clark and grew up together. Each year, Serrano's family walks down the middle of the field at halftime and gives a short speech to the crowd with Garcia. Clark retired Serrano's No. 58 and framed his jersey.
“The years go by, and eventually you might forget who this player even was,” Garcia said. “He was a brother to me.”
Griffith earns two DAC wins
One of the few undefeated teams remaining in the Region, Griffith showed over the past week its success isn't just due to conference affiliation.
The Panthers claimed a 2-0 win over Valparaiso on Saturday before beating Michigan City 2-1 Monday. Griffith is up to 7-0-2 on the season and could be a major threat in the Class 2A postseason with Bishop Noll having moved to 3A.
“That's a credit to my boys learning the system, buying into what we're selling and everybody putting in for the team,” Griffith coach Castulo Perez said. “We were pretty much on a roller coaster ride this whole summer. My team had two faces. We would see some really good performances and then we would see terrible performances, so we were wondering how this was gonna go.”
Jivino Ramos leads the Panthers with 12 goals, while Mekhi Nava does a bit of everything with eight goals and 12 assists. Perez said senior goalkeeper Jason Miller is amid a great season, as he has allowed just three goals.
Griffith passed its early tests against top competition, but more are coming. The Panthers face Clark, Bishop Noll and Munster down the stretch.
“I feel that we can beat anyone but also lose to anyone if we don't take those games seriously,” Perez said. “We're coming into a rough stretch, playing some good teams — which is what we want.”
Parker breaks Victory Christian career record
Nathan Parker and Victory Christian may not face a schedule based solely on IHSAA members schools, but the senior forward has outdone everyone else in program history.
Parker scored goal No. 131 last week to take over first place on the Lions' all-time goal list. He's up to 24 this season, and Victory Christian's only loss — a 2-0 setback against Hammond Baptist — came with Parker out of the lineup. Considering Parker scored 60 goals last year, his absence was a big loss.
“He has kind of picked up where he left off at the end of last season,” Victory Christian coach Mel Parker said. “Coming back into high school, it's his senior year, he's super motivated.”
Mel Parker, Nathan's mother, said her son's upbringing provided a unique developmental environment. The Parkers lived in England for about five years, which gave Nathan Parker the chance to develop against top competition at a young age.
Despite Nathan Parker's scoring credentials, he's working on setting up his teammates more this year. Junior Ravi Guadron and sophomore Hudson Felsman have benefited, as Felsman in particular has a strong connection with the Lions' star forward.
“That partnership is gonna be crucial for the team,” Mel Parker said. “We've got a good number of kids who can score and are scoring.”