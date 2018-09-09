Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HIGH SCHOOL

Saturday's Late Results

Girls Cross Country

Michigan South Christian High School Invite

Grandville Calvin Christian 23, Grand Rapids Christian 38, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 85, Grand Rapids South Christian 97, Hudsonville Unity Christian 126, Illiana Christian 178

Boys Soccer

Morton 6, Clark 0

AT CLARK

Morton 6, Andrean 1

AT MORTON

Marquette 6, Washington Township 2

AT VALPARAISO

MARQUETTE -- Patrick Connelly 4 goals; Hugo Lopez 1 goal, 2 assists; David Schreur 1 goal, 1 assist; Jalen Russell 1 assist; Matt Devens 1 assist; Gavin O'Halloran 1 assist

RECORDS -- Marquette 7-0-2

Girls Soccer

Lowell 6, Morton 1

AT MORTON

LOWELL -- Alyssa Durall 3 goals; Aubrey Banek 1 goal, 1 assist; Sophie Wright 1 goal; Shannon Klompmaker 1 assist; Olivia Henke 3 saves.

MORTON -- Daisy Bonilla 1 goal.

Boys Tennis

LaPorte 3, Elkhart Central 2

AT LAPORTE

SINGLES -- Andy Emmons (L) d. Phillip Stutzman 6-3, 6-2; Zack Pelletier (EC) d. Quentin Spears 6-3, 7-6 (4); Liam Wolf (L) d. Will Bryant 7-5, 7-5.

DOUBLES -- Carson Stalbaum-Tristen Poe (L) d. Dane Frieden-Nathan Brekke 6-4, 6-4; Nathan Lindholm-Ben Honick (EC) d. Graham Siefker-Alex Ake 7-6 (9), 4-6, 6-3.

Girls Volleyball

AT CHESTERTON VOLLEYBALL INVITATIONAL

Marquette d. Hobart 25-22, 14-25, 15-13

MARQUETTE -- Bri Moyer 25 digs, 4 aces; Ryleigh Grott 15 kills.

RECORDS -- Marquette 9-12.

AT CONCORD TOURNAMENT

West Noble d. New Prairie 25-19, 27-25

Plymouth d. New Prairie 25-18, 19-25, 15-5

North Wood d. New Prairie 25-17, 25-22

New Prairie for tournament -- Katie Hancock 13 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces, 3 blocks; Elise Swistek 17 kills 8 digs, 5 blocks; Shaye Tolch 18 assists.

AT LAPORTE INVITE

LaPorte d. North Judson 25-11, 25-15

LAPORTE -- Kara Cooper 10 kills; Reilly Briggs 8 kills; Aniya Kennedy 6 kills; Gillian Santana 12 digs, 2 aces; Paige Conklin 2 aces, 25 assists.

LaPorte d. Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 25-21, 25-16

LAPORTE -- Reilly Briggs 8 kills, 7 digs; Aniya Kennedy 5 kills, 2 solo blocks; Annalise Warnock 5 kills; Paige Conklin 2 solo blocks, 20 assists; Kara Cooper 2 solo blocks; Gilian Santana 14 digs.

Munster d. LaPorte 25-18, 31-29

Championship semifinal

LAPORTE -- Kara Cooper 9 kills, 2 solo blocks; Reilly Briggs 8 kills, 2 solo blocks; Aniya Kennedy 4 kills, 2 solo blocks; Gilian Santana 15 digs; Annalise Warnock 7 digs; Paige Conklin 20 assists.

LaPorte d. South Bend St. Joseph 25-14, 25-14

Third-place match

LAPORTE -- Reilly Briggs 11 kills; Aniya Kennedy 5 kills, 2 solo blocks; Annalise Warnock 4 kills, 7 digs; Kara Cooper 3 solo blocks; Paige Conklin 3 solo blocks, 20 assists; Gillian Santana 15 digs.

RECORDS -- LaPorte 15-1 (6-0 DAC).

COLLEGE

Sunday's Results

Men's golf

T6. Valparaiso 282

Golfweek Program Championship

AT TRUE BLUE, MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA

Round 1

VALPARAISO -- Charlie Toman 69, Mitchell Wittmann 69, Jack Juskow 70, Drew Alexander 74, Brett Seward 79.

Saturday's Late Results

Men's soccer

Purdue Northwest 1, Illinois-Springfield 1

AT HAMMOND

ILLINOIS-SPRINGFIELD -- Rhys Wallace 1 goal.

PURDUE NORTHWEST -- Enrique Serna 1 goal; Jaime Garcia 1 assist; Bradley Brack 4 saves.

Women's tennis

Purdue Northwest 5, Judson 2

AT GRIFFITH (Match Point)

SINGLES – Sofia Corona Garza, (J) d. Lena van Bergen 7-6, 2-6, 10-5; Giulia Castiglioni (PNW) d. Irina Iacob 6-2, 6-3; Ellen Binnion (J) d. Pia Schmedding 1-6, 6-3, 10-4; Patricia Dizon (PNW) d. Martha Banda 6-4, 6-3; Carolina Yepez (PNW) vs. Diana Romero unfinished; Kelli Canul (PNW) vs. Lauren Janecek unfinished

DOUBLES – 1. Lena van Bergen-Patricia Dizon (PNW) d. Irina Iacob-Sofia Corona Garza 9-7; Pia Schmedding-Giulia Castiglioni (PNW) d. Ellen Binnion-Martha Banda 8-1; Carolina Yepez-Cynthia Basu-Chavez (PNW) d. Diana Romero-Georgia Redmond 8-2.

RECORDS -- Purdue Northwest 2-0, Judson 0-1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.