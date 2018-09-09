HIGH SCHOOL
Saturday's Late Results
Girls Cross Country
Michigan South Christian High School Invite
Grandville Calvin Christian 23, Grand Rapids Christian 38, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 85, Grand Rapids South Christian 97, Hudsonville Unity Christian 126, Illiana Christian 178
Boys Soccer
Morton 6, Clark 0
AT CLARK
Morton 6, Andrean 1
AT MORTON
Marquette 6, Washington Township 2
AT VALPARAISO
MARQUETTE -- Patrick Connelly 4 goals; Hugo Lopez 1 goal, 2 assists; David Schreur 1 goal, 1 assist; Jalen Russell 1 assist; Matt Devens 1 assist; Gavin O'Halloran 1 assist
RECORDS -- Marquette 7-0-2
Girls Soccer
Lowell 6, Morton 1
AT MORTON
LOWELL -- Alyssa Durall 3 goals; Aubrey Banek 1 goal, 1 assist; Sophie Wright 1 goal; Shannon Klompmaker 1 assist; Olivia Henke 3 saves.
MORTON -- Daisy Bonilla 1 goal.
Boys Tennis
LaPorte 3, Elkhart Central 2
AT LAPORTE
SINGLES -- Andy Emmons (L) d. Phillip Stutzman 6-3, 6-2; Zack Pelletier (EC) d. Quentin Spears 6-3, 7-6 (4); Liam Wolf (L) d. Will Bryant 7-5, 7-5.
DOUBLES -- Carson Stalbaum-Tristen Poe (L) d. Dane Frieden-Nathan Brekke 6-4, 6-4; Nathan Lindholm-Ben Honick (EC) d. Graham Siefker-Alex Ake 7-6 (9), 4-6, 6-3.
Girls Volleyball
AT CHESTERTON VOLLEYBALL INVITATIONAL
Marquette d. Hobart 25-22, 14-25, 15-13
MARQUETTE -- Bri Moyer 25 digs, 4 aces; Ryleigh Grott 15 kills.
RECORDS -- Marquette 9-12.
AT CONCORD TOURNAMENT
West Noble d. New Prairie 25-19, 27-25
Plymouth d. New Prairie 25-18, 19-25, 15-5
North Wood d. New Prairie 25-17, 25-22
New Prairie for tournament -- Katie Hancock 13 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces, 3 blocks; Elise Swistek 17 kills 8 digs, 5 blocks; Shaye Tolch 18 assists.
AT LAPORTE INVITE
LaPorte d. North Judson 25-11, 25-15
LAPORTE -- Kara Cooper 10 kills; Reilly Briggs 8 kills; Aniya Kennedy 6 kills; Gillian Santana 12 digs, 2 aces; Paige Conklin 2 aces, 25 assists.
LaPorte d. Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 25-21, 25-16
LAPORTE -- Reilly Briggs 8 kills, 7 digs; Aniya Kennedy 5 kills, 2 solo blocks; Annalise Warnock 5 kills; Paige Conklin 2 solo blocks, 20 assists; Kara Cooper 2 solo blocks; Gilian Santana 14 digs.
Munster d. LaPorte 25-18, 31-29
Championship semifinal
LAPORTE -- Kara Cooper 9 kills, 2 solo blocks; Reilly Briggs 8 kills, 2 solo blocks; Aniya Kennedy 4 kills, 2 solo blocks; Gilian Santana 15 digs; Annalise Warnock 7 digs; Paige Conklin 20 assists.
LaPorte d. South Bend St. Joseph 25-14, 25-14
Third-place match
LAPORTE -- Reilly Briggs 11 kills; Aniya Kennedy 5 kills, 2 solo blocks; Annalise Warnock 4 kills, 7 digs; Kara Cooper 3 solo blocks; Paige Conklin 3 solo blocks, 20 assists; Gillian Santana 15 digs.
RECORDS -- LaPorte 15-1 (6-0 DAC).
COLLEGE
Sunday's Results
Men's golf
T6. Valparaiso 282
Golfweek Program Championship
AT TRUE BLUE, MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA
Round 1
VALPARAISO -- Charlie Toman 69, Mitchell Wittmann 69, Jack Juskow 70, Drew Alexander 74, Brett Seward 79.
Saturday's Late Results
Men's soccer
Purdue Northwest 1, Illinois-Springfield 1
AT HAMMOND
ILLINOIS-SPRINGFIELD -- Rhys Wallace 1 goal.
PURDUE NORTHWEST -- Enrique Serna 1 goal; Jaime Garcia 1 assist; Bradley Brack 4 saves.
Women's tennis
Purdue Northwest 5, Judson 2
AT GRIFFITH (Match Point)
SINGLES – Sofia Corona Garza, (J) d. Lena van Bergen 7-6, 2-6, 10-5; Giulia Castiglioni (PNW) d. Irina Iacob 6-2, 6-3; Ellen Binnion (J) d. Pia Schmedding 1-6, 6-3, 10-4; Patricia Dizon (PNW) d. Martha Banda 6-4, 6-3; Carolina Yepez (PNW) vs. Diana Romero unfinished; Kelli Canul (PNW) vs. Lauren Janecek unfinished
DOUBLES – 1. Lena van Bergen-Patricia Dizon (PNW) d. Irina Iacob-Sofia Corona Garza 9-7; Pia Schmedding-Giulia Castiglioni (PNW) d. Ellen Binnion-Martha Banda 8-1; Carolina Yepez-Cynthia Basu-Chavez (PNW) d. Diana Romero-Georgia Redmond 8-2.
RECORDS -- Purdue Northwest 2-0, Judson 0-1.