Short-handed Griffith looks back on successful year after regional loss

Knestrict won't forget this group.

“The kids had a lot of heart,” Knestrict said. “The seniors really wanted to go as far as they could, and they were actually the driving force. Seniors always determine how your season goes, and they were well-motivated to start. Some games, we played with nine kids. But once we got everybody back — we had them all for a variety of reasons, quarantine, you name it — and our last four games we played pretty sweet.”

For Mehisen, senior year was difficult, but rewarding. It was Knestrict’s first sectional title since 2008 and fourth overall.

“After we got everyone back from injuries and everything that was going on, we definitely saw our potential,” Mehisen said. “We just kept pushing through and realized how far we could reach.”

Junior goalkeeper Colin Pedraza, who made 11 saves, was heartbroken to see his senior teammates’ tearful after the loss.

“Those guys, my brothers,” Pedraza said. “I love those guys. Those are the building blocks of our team right there. It’s going be hard to bringing this team back up next year, and with those three seniors (gone), it’ll be tough.”

Knestrict agreed.