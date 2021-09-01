'They're the standard in the state': Chesterton extends its win streak of Valparaiso to 12

The Trojans, who won two of the last three state titles, are ranked No. 3 in Class 3A in the Aug. 30 Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. Valparaiso is No. 8.

“I envisioned this being a really close game. It’s always a really close game when we play them so I would’ve never expected this outcome,” Perkins said. “(The streak) means everything. It’d be terrible to lose to Valpo and break the streak in my senior year.”

Valparaiso (5-1, 2-1) did get the game’s first chance late in the opening minute when EJ Dreher found some space deep in the box. Chesterton goalie Ethan Boedecker got the stop.

Chesterton (6-0-1, 3-0) got on the board in the 17th minute when Liam Grimes found Perkins with a pinpoint pass through the middle. Perkins pushed his eighth goal of the season into the far right side of the net.

Schlyer doubled the Trojans’ lead at 32:15, turning on a defender and firing a shot into the top corner from about 35 yards. Perkins got his second of the match about four minutes later on a pass from Benicio Alvarez.

“Last year, I wasn’t as confident. I wasn’t demanding the ball as much,” Perkins said. “This year, I’ve been getting the ball more and just getting more opportunities.”