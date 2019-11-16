Chesterton's boys soccer team has broken more than a few school program records over the last two seasons. For Seth Conway, The Times Player of the Year, setting new standards isn't a distant hope.
It's an expectation.
Conway scored 28 goals this season to set a single-season individual record at Chesterton. The senior forward added 16 assists and led the Trojans to another Duneland Athletic Conference title.
“That was my goal coming into the season. I thought I could do it,” Conway said. “It felt good being up there with all those people that have come through this program before. It showed how much work I've put in and that it all paid off.”
Conway scored 18 goals as a junior when the Trojans won the Class 3A state title — a first for the program.
The biggest players typically play defense, and Conway scores many of his goals from inside the 6-yard box. He weighed 130 pounds last season, and he wanted to get much stronger for the 2019 season. While he sometimes runs at defenders and uses his speed and skill to score, he needed a bigger frame to shrug off center backs around the goal.
Thanks to a weight training class at school, Conway made a huge physical jump. He said he played at 150 pounds this season.
“It's just those last-second opportunities that he's willing to fight for that I think separates him between himself and other forwards in the area,” Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra said. “For as dangerous as he is one-on-one, he had a lot of goals in the 6-yard box just because he's scrappy.”
Conway hopes to play college soccer but isn't sure where that might be. He said he's talking to Purdue Fort Wayne, Purdue Northwest, Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Dayton Beach, Florida. Sabedra said Valparaiso has been asking him about Conway, as well.
An added wrinkle to Conway's recruitment: He wants to study to become an airplane pilot, which could rule out schools where that isn't possible. It's one reason why Embry-Riddle, known for its aviation programs, is on Conway's list.
Another hurdle is that many Division I programs look to academies and abroad for their recruits. Morton's Paul Bogarin and Lake Central's Cole Rainwater are just two recent players to join the Indiana Fire Academy in Indianapolis rather than playing in high school.
“We wish high school soccer would get the exposure that it should, but unfortunately a lot of those coaches now are looking toward developmental academy leagues,” Sabedra said. “It makes recruiting a little bit more difficult. They have to do it a lot on their own.”
Sabedra said he thinks Conway has a solid shot to play for an in-state school that's familiar with his career. Chesterton lost just one match over the past two seasons — this year's Class 3A Penn Regional semifinal to Northridge — and Conway was in the middle of it all.
“In my opinion, he can play at the DI level no problem,” Sabedra said. “He's too skilled of a soccer player to not play anymore.”