VALPARAISO — Region soccer fans are used to seeing Jack Eaton and Cole Rainwater playing big roles for local teams. Now, the former Duneland Athletic Conference rivals are doing so for Valparaiso University.
Eaton and Rainwater were two of the Region's premier soccer players during their careers at Chesterton and Lake Central, respectively. As Crusaders coach Mike Avery was working on his 2019 recruiting class, he didn't have to look far for talent.
“First of all, they're really good players,” Avery said. “I think whenever we go through the recruiting process, the first question is, 'Is he good enough?' That's the easiest answer to figure out, because you've just got to watch a game and watch them play.
“It just seemed a great, natural, comfortable fit for me. Then it was just a matter of convincing them both to stay home.”
Eaton raked in the awards in leading Chesterton to last season's Class 3A state championship — he was named Gatorade Indiana Boys Soccer Player of the Year and First Team All-State.
At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Eaton has had an adjustment to college soccer. That's not bad size for a Division I center back, but he said he has to rely more on his ability to read the action in front of him rather than his athletic talent.
While he dwarfed younger players last season, he's now competing against opponents who are three or four years older than him.
“Jack was a beast in high school, physically,” Avery said. “He looked like a man compared to a lot of little boys out there. Now, he's probably average sized when we go out onto the field. He'll be matching up with strikers who are bigger than him and in some cases faster than him.”
Eaton said Missouri Valley Conference opponents often rely on booting lottery long-balls over the top to find their forwards, which plays to his advantage due to his athleticism. While Eaton scored goals for Chesterton last season, he hasn't gotten on the board yet for Valpo.
That goal-scoring has been Rainwater's role so far. Rainwater is tied for the team lead with three goals, and he combined with Eaton to set up the equalizing goal in Valparaiso's eventual 2-1 win over Evansville on Sept. 22. He's still looking for his long-term position, having played forward and on the outside at times this year, plus a few minutes in defense.
Rainwater left Lake Central after two seasons to train at the Indiana Fire Academy in Indianapolis, which provided a more regimented environment than high school. It also helped minimize his adjustment to balancing college soccer with his schoolwork.
“I was constantly on the road, traveling all the time,” Rainwater said. “Right after school, I'd go leave for training and it was a professional atmosphere. But I wasn't as close to the guys at the Fire as I am with the guys here, so it feels more family oriented.”
Rainwater and Eaton have long since set aside the DAC rivalry, as they played together on club team Indiana Elite FC. They occasionally trade friendly barbs, but they're focused on this season for Valpo.
The Crusaders are 2-8-1 but have five freshmen playing significant minutes. Valpo graduated 12 seniors from last year's squad, so even the juniors who have stepped into bigger roles are short on game experience.
Thus, Avery said he expects significant in-season improvement. The Crusaders haven't lost an MVC game by more than two goals, and all they need to do is win three games at the league tournament in November.
“It's fun to think about what we could be in the next couple of years, but we're all so focused on this year and trying to get what we can out of this year,” Eaton said. “That's getting to the (NCAA) tournament and winning the Missouri Valley (Tournament).”