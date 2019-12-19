Former Lake Central boys soccer coach Jereme Rainwater has agreed to become IU Northwest's new men's soccer coach, the university announced Thursday.
Rainwater won a state title and five semistates in his 22 years at Lake Central's helm, including a 15-year sectional title streak that ended in 2018. The Indians advanced to the Class 4A state finals again this fall, where they fell 3-1 to Zionsville. Rainwater posted a record of 298-106-20 at LC.
“It will definitely be different and I know we can accomplish a lot," Rainwater said in a news release. “I am ready to establish a style of play, compete, and be successful."
Lake Central athletic director Chris Enyeart thanked Rainwater for building a successful program and serving as "a great ambassador." LC returns from winter break on Jan. 7, and Enyeart said he anticipates interviews to start in mid-January after the school forms a formal hiring committee.
"He kept me informed," Enyeart said. "I knew for a couple weeks here that this was a possibility."
Rainwater did not immediately respond to a text message and call from The Times.
IUN athletic director Ryan Shelton pointed to Rainwater's relationships among high school coaches as a major advantage.
"Coach Rainwater's track record of success, along with his recruiting connections and proven ability to establish and sustain a winning culture, makes him the ideal person to lead our program into the next phase of if its development,” Shelton said in the release. “We feel strongly that his commitment to the success of his students, both in competition and the classroom, as well as their personal development as young men, aligns perfectly with the immediate direction and potential of our program."