Valparaiso's Eric Dreher commits to Big Ten power Indiana

VALPARAISO — A dream came true for Eric Dreher Monday when he verbally accepted an offer to be part of Indiana University soccer.

The Valparaiso senior comes from a Hoosier family and is a lifelong fan, he said.

“IU has always been my dream school. I’ve wanted to go there forever,” Dreher said. “If I can play soccer, that’s the best of both worlds.”

Dreher had 14 goals and 18 assists for the 15-3 Vikings this season. That led the team in helpers. Over four years, he scored 30 goals and had 33 assists.

Valparaiso only lost to Evansville North and twice to Chesterton.

IU coaches have been recruiting Dreher for awhile but he won’t be joining the team immediately.

They told him a roster spot may be available to him next fall. If not, one will be in January 2023. The NCAA is allowing an extra year of eligibility for athletes on rosters during the pandemic. That limits scholarship opportunities for incoming freshmen.