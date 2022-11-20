Valparaiso's Jack Isroff is The Times' 2022 Boys Soccer Player of the Year

VALPARAISO — Jack Isroff was a luxury for coach Mike Enghofer as he’s tried to build the Valparaiso boys soccer culture over the last three seasons.

The senior forward is certainly talented but also owns a lot of the intangible qualities that coaches covet.

“If I could build a kid in a lab and say ‘I’m going to start my program around these types of guys,’ you couldn’t have created a better player in terms of leadership and production but also other stuff that no one will see,” Enghofer said. “The way he can lift a training session on an off day or pick somebody up when they’re going through it, everything about him is what you’re looking for.”

Isroff is the Times player of the year after scoring 25 goals and tallying 14 assists this season. Both totals led the Duneland Athletic Conference. It’s rare that a single individual leads one of the state’s power conferences in both statistics. Isroff was a shoe-in for the league’s player of the year. He was also named First Team All-State by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.

“If you told me a few years ago I was going to be the conference MVP or All-State, I probably wouldn’t believe you,” Isroff said. “I’d probably tell you to shut up, to be honest.”

Isroff produced at that level despite being man-marked by virtually every single team the Vikings played for at least a portion of the game. He was such a focus for opponents that there were times when Enghofer actually called him to the sideline and feigned a conversation just to see if an opposing back would follow him over.

That sort of gamesmanship was just the way Isroff had to operate. Sometimes that meant looking to pass first.

“I tried to make my game as unpredictable as possible. Maybe in the first half, I would trust my teammates a little more but once the game opened up it would give me the time and space to score,” he said. “I know I can do more than score. I’m a playmaker. I know I can produce for other guys.”

A four-year varsity player, Isroff improved each season in green and white. His goal numbers went from 14 to 16 to 22 to 25 while his assists tallies were two, nine, 13 and 14.

Enghofer attributes some of that growth to the forward’s pride and passion. He said Isroff never got complacent and always found ways to motivate himself.

“His progression through our program is a result of his work ethic, his desire to be good and also just the fact that he was enjoying it,” Enghofer said. “He just kept getting better and I think that’s scary for where he is next. I don’t think he’s done. He might have his best days ahead of him.”

Isroff was more than just a stat accumulator, though. The Vikings lost most of their leadership when the class of 2022 graduated. He stepped up into that role in a big way.

“Analytically, I can say that I’ve got to replace 25 goals and 14 assists, but there’s all that immeasurable stuff. How do I replace that? When I can’t get anything out of my guys, Jack is there motivating them in a way that I can’t because he’s got their pulse,” Enghofer said. “Some of his personality and some the way he carries himself will stay here but it won’t be him.”

The Vikings had a disappointing season by their standards, finishing 10-8-1. Most of those losses were to teams from outside the area but the last one was a 3-2 sectional final to Portage.

Postseason trophies have eluded Valparaiso since 2012. It’s one regret Isroff has from his high school career.

“I really wish the season went differently. I feel like we lost a lot of games we should’ve won that I think on another day would’ve been different,” he said. “I think we fell a little short but overall, I think it was another successful season. People still know who we are and what we’re trying to achieve. They just got to get ready for next year and get that sectional title.”

While the Vikings try to do that, Isroff will play for Gustavus Adolphus. The Division III program in Minnesota finished the regular season ranked No. 5 in the country and was set to play with the final eight teams of the national tournament as of Nov. 15.

Golden Gusties coaches believe Isroff will have the chance to see the pitch early, which is important to him. They also offered an attractive financial package. He’ll study sports management or sporty psychology and consider a future as a sports psychologist, agent or coach.

Whatever’s in his future, Isroff leaves Valparaiso as one of the school’s all-time best attackers.

“I think I could’ve been even a little better but that’s what fuels me,” he said. “I think I had a good last season, one I’ll definitely remember.”

