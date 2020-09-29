Zack Bowser ties scoring mark, Chesterton spoils Morton’s return

HAMMOND — Lucas Sabedra pleaded from the sideline for his team to finish the game and within minutes Zack Bowser answered.
Bowser scored three goals in less than five minutes to lift Chesterton to a 4-0 win at Morton, which played its first game since fall contact sports were reinstated.
“I think their players were getting a little tired and I just took advantage of them. They came into this game thinking they were going to beat us,” Bowser said. “I just wanted to put them away to show them that we’re the better team.”
Scoring off a penalty kick in the 23rd minute, Bowser gave his team an early lead. His four goals brought his season total to 28, tying Chesterton’s single-season scoring mark.
“He’s absolutely amazing. It’s such a great accomplishment, but he can’t do it without a great team around him,” Sabedra said. “We have an amazing cast of guys around Zack and our chemistry is the best chemistry I’ve seen in one of our teams.”
The Governors (0-1-0) only had 10 practices from the school board meeting Sept. 15 to Tuesday’s game against Chesterton, which is ranked fourth in Class 3A by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
“It feels amazing being back. Obviously we didn’t get the result we wanted but I think we played great for our first game back. Playing against one of the best teams in Northwest Indiana, we put up a good fight,” senior midfielder Jaime Hernandez said.
In the 37th minute, the Governors went down a man after Yisrael Austria was sent off with a red card. Still, Morton played a 1-0 game for nearly 80 minutes before Chesterton (13-2-0) pulled away.
“We know we need to be more disciplined without a doubt,” Morton coach Christopher Jagadich said. “We also learned that our defense is a lot stronger than last year and they’re making big plays, and we’re going to have to win close games.”
Chesterton withstood early chances from the Governors but spent the majority of the time attacking. The Trojans took 19 shots on goal and had nine corner kicks but they struggled to put those opportunities away.
“I think that’s been the theme of our season,” Sabedra said. “We do a good job of the build up and creating opportunities, so we’re really just working on the finishing end of things right now.”
The Times No. 3 Trojans have won four straight after a 1-0 loss to Bishop Noll on Sept. 19. Chesterton’s second loss was to state No. 5 Northridge 3-1 one week prior.
Wednesday’s meeting with LaPorte gives the Trojans an opportunity to clinch an outright Duneland Athletic Conference championship and carry forward the momentum they’re building into the postseason.
“(The record is) cool and stuff but I’d rather see us make it to state again. That’s the bigger goal here,” Bowser said.
“I think we’re ready. Everyone’s clicking at this time in the season. Everyone has their eyes on the same prize. I think it’s going to be a great postseason for us.”
Gallery: Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Chesterton at Morton boys soccer
Gallery
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!