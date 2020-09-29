Zack Bowser ties scoring mark, Chesterton spoils Morton’s return

“It feels amazing being back. Obviously we didn’t get the result we wanted but I think we played great for our first game back. Playing against one of the best teams in Northwest Indiana, we put up a good fight,” senior midfielder Jaime Hernandez said.

In the 37th minute, the Governors went down a man after Yisrael Austria was sent off with a red card. Still, Morton played a 1-0 game for nearly 80 minutes before Chesterton (13-2-0) pulled away.

“We know we need to be more disciplined without a doubt,” Morton coach Christopher Jagadich said. “We also learned that our defense is a lot stronger than last year and they’re making big plays, and we’re going to have to win close games.”

Chesterton withstood early chances from the Governors but spent the majority of the time attacking. The Trojans took 19 shots on goal and had nine corner kicks but they struggled to put those opportunities away.

“I think that’s been the theme of our season,” Sabedra said. “We do a good job of the build up and creating opportunities, so we’re really just working on the finishing end of things right now.”

The Times No. 3 Trojans have won four straight after a 1-0 loss to Bishop Noll on Sept. 19. Chesterton’s second loss was to state No. 5 Northridge 3-1 one week prior.