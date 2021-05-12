Brad Stangel sees potential in Hanover Central to replicate Andrean's accomplishments

“We’re gonna talk about two things tomorrow. We’re going to talk about what the word compete means and we’re going to work on setting our standards for how we’re going to work each and every day,” he said.

“The other part of the Hanover job that I was very much intrigued with is the ability to run a youth program and to develop a feeder system that feeds into your high school program,” he said. “That will be a very important part of what we do: … give the community of Hanover as much basketball opportunities as they can as they’re growing up. If we can do that, get a basketball in their hands when they’re young and get them to enjoy playing basketball and to look up to those high school kids, and make it an entire program all the way to the high school, that was the most intriguing part for me was this youth program.”