Brad Stangel sees potential in Hanover Central to replicate Andrean's accomplishments

CEDAR LAKE — Brad Stangel sees great potential in Hanover Central to replicate what he built at Andrean, culminating in a Class 2A state championship in 2019.
Stangel was approved as the Hanover Central coach, leaving Andrean after six seasons and a 79-43 record, two sectionals and each postseason plaque en route to the state title.
“Yes, absolutely it is something we will replicate,” Stangel said. “It will take a lot of hard work.
“To walk away from those players was hard. This was an opportunity at Hanover that I didn’t want to pass up, and I think the potential is there and can be unlimited.”
Stangel replaces Bryon Clouse, who went 116-96 in nine seasons leading the Wildcats with two sectional titles in the last four seasons.
“I think their sports have been successful, and they’ve been successful in recent years,” Stangel said. “It seems like the community is there to support the high school and their athletes. That’s always an attractive thing whenever you’re looking to go in a new position like this.”
Stangel, the 2019 Times Coach of the Year, will meet the returning players for their first conversation on Thursday and he’ll deliver them a message.
“We’re gonna talk about two things tomorrow. We’re going to talk about what the word compete means and we’re going to work on setting our standards for how we’re going to work each and every day,” he said.
Competing is what Stangel knows. He played at Wisconsin-Platteville and won two Division III national championships while there. He coached in the college ranks before moving to Northwest Indiana with his wife, former Valparaiso player Jamie (Gutowski) Stangel and taking the Andrean job.
“She always has an idea to help,” Brad said.
Stangel, who works as a sports apparel rep for BSN, said he looks forward to getting in the Cedar Lake community.
“The other part of the Hanover job that I was very much intrigued with is the ability to run a youth program and to develop a feeder system that feeds into your high school program,” he said. “That will be a very important part of what we do: … give the community of Hanover as much basketball opportunities as they can as they’re growing up. If we can do that, get a basketball in their hands when they’re young and get them to enjoy playing basketball and to look up to those high school kids, and make it an entire program all the way to the high school, that was the most intriguing part for me was this youth program.”