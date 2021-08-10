Bree Gentry, Chesterton sprinting toward a big season in cross country

CHESTERTON — Bree Gentry is like a lot of cross country runners.
The sport was initially a way to stay in shape for something else. In the Chesterton senior’s case, it was track. She always saw herself as more of a sprinter.
“I never thought I would be a distance runner,” Gentry said. “Ever.”
Gentry’s a versatile athlete. She’s run almost every race for the Trojans' track team and even had some success pole vaulting.
As a junior, she started focusing on the middle distance races in track — mainly the 800-meter run. It was her first taste of it, and she was good.
“She’s accepted being a 5K runner. In her mind, at times, she’s still a short sprinter but she definitely has the endurance and the leg speed to be able to handle the cross country course,” Chesterton coach Lindsay Moskalick said. “I think it finally clicked for her. She had goals last year in where she wanted to be on the team and overall and she just went for it.”
Gentry qualified for the state meet in the 800 as well as the 3,200 relay. She returned to state with the Trojans 1,600 relay team after doing so the first time as a ninth-grader.
That bled into the cross country season, too. She cut 33 seconds off her time on the Lavern Gibson course between her sophomore and junior campaigns, running the state meet in 19 minutes and 57 seconds.
Her personal best is 19:29.
“A lot of it was just learning how to run and learning how hard I could push myself to be able to cut that time down,” she said.
As a team, Chesterton wasn’t happy with its performance at state. The Trojans won the sectional, regional and semistate races but were 20th in Terre Haute.
“I would love to see what we could do at state. Last year wasn’t ideal and I think we could perform a lot better than that,” Gentry said. “It does sting. Every now and then we bring it up. It definitely is a big motivation.”
The top seven runners from that team all return, led by seniors Gentry, Bailey Ranta, Catherine White, Liz Hibshman and Mckenna Handley. Sophomore Ciara Bonner and junior Alyssa Dunlap round out a formidable lineup.
“Last year, only Bree and Bailey had run the state meet for cross country. The rest hadn’t experienced such a high-caliber meet. Just being able to have that experience, racing it multiple times for Bree and Bailey, is going to go a long way for the upcoming season,” Moskalick said.
There’s a positivity around Chesterton that comes from more than just having a boatload of talent returning. Gentry said the Trojans would consider the season successful if it were just uninterrupted and everyone was healthy.
“With COVID last year and everything else, we were running every race like it could be our last. We never knew if we would have to shut down again,” Moskalick said. “We’re going to go with the same mentality this year. We’ve got nothing to lose. On paper, we’re returning all seven so it looks good but anything can happen.”
