Bree Gentry, Chesterton sprinting toward a big season in cross country

CHESTERTON — Bree Gentry is like a lot of cross country runners.

The sport was initially a way to stay in shape for something else. In the Chesterton senior’s case, it was track. She always saw herself as more of a sprinter.

“I never thought I would be a distance runner,” Gentry said. “Ever.”

Gentry’s a versatile athlete. She’s run almost every race for the Trojans' track team and even had some success pole vaulting.

As a junior, she started focusing on the middle distance races in track — mainly the 800-meter run. It was her first taste of it, and she was good.

“She’s accepted being a 5K runner. In her mind, at times, she’s still a short sprinter but she definitely has the endurance and the leg speed to be able to handle the cross country course,” Chesterton coach Lindsay Moskalick said. “I think it finally clicked for her. She had goals last year in where she wanted to be on the team and overall and she just went for it.”

Gentry qualified for the state meet in the 800 as well as the 3,200 relay. She returned to state with the Trojans 1,600 relay team after doing so the first time as a ninth-grader.