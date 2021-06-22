Bret Matthys’ gem not enough as Southridge tops Hanover Central in state championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Bret Matthys struck out 10 in a complete-game effort, but Southridge got the timely hit in a 2-0 win over Hanover Central in the Class 3A state championship Tuesday.

Evansville recruit Ethan Bell hit a two-run double in the fifth inning with two outs to give Southridge the lead. It came after Hanover Central intentionally walked potential first-round pick Colson Montgomery. Bell was also strong on the mound, finishing a shutout with eight strikeouts.