Calumet freshman shining on the track

“He is a kid with a lot of talent. He works really hard, and he’s a perfectionist,” coach Jerae Protho-Guider said. “He’s always making sure he did better than he did last time. He’s really into progression, which as a coach, you really want.”

Protho-Guider monitors AAU results to see what may be coming down the pipeline. She noticed Caldwell’s long jump numbers. Then, she saw him play football.

“I was really, really excited to meet him,” she said.

She didn’t have to wait long. Caldwell was the first one at the first track practice and his ability was on display right away.

“I wasn’t thinking I would start right away for football. I didn’t think I would come into this track season and dominate. I just came into Calumet as a freshman thinking I would have a mediocre year, try to get better,” he said. “All these achievements I’ve had this year, it’s been amazing. It’s just on my hard work and always trying to be improving.”

Caldwell wants to win a team sectional title in track to match the one he helped the Warriors get in the fall. He’d like to win a state medal in the long jump. The Calumet school record book is always in the back of his mind, as well.