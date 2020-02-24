Calumet Region Sportsmanship Dinner
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Bruner, who announced he was stepping down on Twitter earlier this week, cited the need to spend more time with his family when reached Wednesday afternoon.
- Updated
Mendez, ranked No. 1 by Indiana Mat, staved off a pin attempt from Koontz, who is No. 2, recovered to take over the match and repeated as a state champion with a 25-13 major-decision win during the finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
- Updated
The annual boys basketball draw set up some intriguing matchups.
- Updated
Pairings for the upcoming boys basketball sectionals were announced Sunday by the IHSAA.
- Updated
Lake Central senior sharpshooter Nick Anderson is averaging 24.6 points per game this season, but his path to Region stardom wasn't as easy as he's making it look.
- Updated
Eaton came into the game averaging less than two points a game and had scored 28 points all season.
- Updated
LOGANSPORT — Amber Wolf took a deep breath before she walked out of the South Central locker room for the final time Saturday night.
- Updated
South Central will try to knock off Frankton in the Class 2A Logansport Semistate on Saturday and advance to the state championship in Indianapolis.
- Updated
Bruner, who announced he was stepping down on Twitter earlier this week, cited the need to spend more time with his family when reached Wednesday afternoon.
- Updated
Hanover Central senior forward T.J. Burt has thrown down a handful of attention-grabbing dunks this year.