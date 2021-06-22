Championship mindset gives Howes brothers competitive edge as underclassmen among senior-led Hanover Central

INDIANAPOLIS — Hanover Central’s tablesetters, Gunnar and Gannan Howes learned championship competitiveness from their parents.
Ken and Danielle Howes each won state in 1991 while playing baseball and softball, respectively, at Thornwood. Their influence on their boys started when they began playing baseball.
“It’s a standard we’ve always wanted to get to, and my dad brags about it all the time, so now that we’re here and doing it, we know we could do it so obviously we (wanted) to get it done,” Gannan Howes, a sophomore said.
That desire was something they sought out on their own. And 30 years after their parents won state, the Howes brothers were runner-up in Class 3A following a 2-0 loss to Southridge.
“We definitely critique everything they do because we kinda know what we’re talking about but we can’t stress enough that we want them to have fun than being that parent that’s constantly on them,” Danielle Howes said.
Gunner Howes, the junior leadoff hitter, said his one goal is to get on base. His brother hits out of the nine spot. Together they are the tablesetters for Illinois recruit Jared Comia and Purdue Northwest recruit Bret Matthys behind them.
“Being underclassmen, Gunnar getting moved to the leadoff hole midway through and Gannan being in the nine hole, those guys are a huge, huge part of our lineup,” Matthys said. “Without them, we’re probably not playing for a state championship.”
Said Gunnar: “He actually does (get on base) a lot. When he gets on base, there’s a high chance that I’ll get on base too. It’s a confidence booster whenever he gets on.”
It was a great learning experience for the brothers, playing on the field with seven seniors defensively. Those seniors set the tone early allowing them to get acclimated.
“We told them, you’ve just got to know your role. One of you is going to be a lower hitter and one of you is going to be the top hitter,” Comia said. "You guys have got to get on and let the big boys take care of the rest.”
They combined to score 80 of the team’s 375 runs this season, or 21.3%.
“They can use their speed and impact the game in big ways,” coach Ryan Bridges said. “It’s nice to have variety in our lineup. They can create some havoc for us.
“It’s nice to have teams preparing for your nine hole, and your two and three hole. It’s a luxury not a lot of teams have.”
A conversation within the first four weeks of the season was when it was apparent the Wildcats could compete for a state championship, at least in the Howes household. They started the season 16-1-1.
“I told them and said you guys need to take advantage of this year and learn from these older guys because this team is pretty special. They both agreed, shook their heads and knew this was a special team,” Ken Howes said.
“They were beating good teams, and good pitching, and they were seeing the best, and you’re just continually scoring, playing good D and have really good pitching. They knew it.”
Since they were able to throw, the Howes brothers have been on the same team. From Little League, to travel and now high school. They’ve also had great coaches at home.
“(Ken) focused a lot on hitting, the mechanics of hitting,” Danielle said. “I did have a very good arm and (knew) how to throw the ball right (and) how to throw the ball accurately, how to snap. Between the both of us, we were a great pair on teaching them all the mechanics.”
Ken and Danielle talked with their sons Monday night with advice from their experiences.
“I just wanted them to know, (Tuesday), just soak it up,” Ken said. “Enjoy the day, look around, look at the crowd, enjoy it because not too many people get to do it, and it just gets more special each year of your life, too. They were the ones that said to me 'It would be awesome that they won state and (if we) won state,' so they kind of brought it up.”
Tuesday created a special memory for the family, which has a championship competitiveness.
“Super special. It’s been, since they were born, a dream of mine,” Ken said. “It’s coming true. How many people actually get to experience a state championship game?”