Championship mindset gives Howes brothers competitive edge as underclassmen among senior-led Hanover Central

“I told them and said you guys need to take advantage of this year and learn from these older guys because this team is pretty special. They both agreed, shook their heads and knew this was a special team,” Ken Howes said.

“They were beating good teams, and good pitching, and they were seeing the best, and you’re just continually scoring, playing good D and have really good pitching. They knew it.”

Since they were able to throw, the Howes brothers have been on the same team. From Little League, to travel and now high school. They’ve also had great coaches at home.

“(Ken) focused a lot on hitting, the mechanics of hitting,” Danielle said. “I did have a very good arm and (knew) how to throw the ball right (and) how to throw the ball accurately, how to snap. Between the both of us, we were a great pair on teaching them all the mechanics.”

Ken and Danielle talked with their sons Monday night with advice from their experiences.