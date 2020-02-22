Chesterton breaks records en route to 22nd straight sectional title

Alders didn’t swim in either the 200 or 400 free relays in the back half of the meet, but the senior has the opportunity to do so next weekend, depending on how Pavlovich shuffles the lineup. Instead, Alders cruised to victory in the 100 freestyle (46.17) to go along with his win in the 100 breast.

“This was really cool with how the records were falling today,” Alders said. “Our (medley relay) is going to be dangerous. We’re setting some milestones right now and we’ve got more to come. We’re feeling really confident right now.”

Kincaid was part of the 200 medley relay team to start the meet and then he came back to win the 100 fly (51.11) and set the sectional record in the 100 back. The sophomore delivered what Pavlovich called “the most surprising swim of the meet” in the back. Kincaid used strong turns and impressive swims underwater to pull away from the field.

“I grew up watching (former Chesterton and Michigan star) Aaron Whitaker swim, and I always watched his underwater (technique),” Kincaid said. “Ever since I was little, I tried to practice how he swam.”