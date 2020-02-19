You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chesterton’s Bates eyeing a state championship at 220 pounds
top story urgent
Prep wrestling | State finals

Chesterton’s Bates eyeing a state championship at 220 pounds

{{featured_button_text}}

Expectations for Chesterton’s Evan Bates are a little higher in his second trip to the state wrestling finals.

The 220-pound junior’s won everything in convincing fashion this season, taking first at the Duneland Athletic Conference meet, the sectional, regional ansemistate. He’s 37-1 overall.

“I think I improved a lot (from last year), especially my hand fighting and motion,” Bates said. “In previous years, I kind of just shot without setting up my shots. This year, I’m able to get to my attacks a lot more and I just feel more confident.”

Others have noticed his development. Bates was with Team Indiana, wrestling against some of the top athletes in the nation last summer. He’s ranked No. 1 in the state by Indiana Mat and No. 18 in the country at 220 pounds by InterMat.

This weekend’s draw is a favorable one, on paper. Bates wouldn’t see Indiana Mat’s No. 2 ranked 220-pounder, North Montgomery’s Drew Webster, until the semifinal round. The Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 wrestlers are all on the other side of the bracket. He starts Friday with Haakon Van Beynen from Carmel.

“I’ve taken guys to state who have been really good and gotten beat (in the) first round. I’ve taken guys to state who have no business being there and won in the first round,” Chesterton coach Chris Joll said. “We don’t worry about our second-round guy until we’ve beaten our first-round guy. But, I think people are worried about being on Evan’s side of the bracket more than the other way around.”

A semistate ticket-round win over Mishawaka’s Jacob LaPlace in 2019 was an eye opener for Bates. He realized he belonged with the best in Indiana.

He credits time spent with Chesterton assistant coach Keith Davison for a lot of that improvement. Bates is so strong, Joll said, that if he gets his hand on an opponent and uses good technique, he’s tough to beat.

“He’s wrestled (former Trojan and current Northwestern University 197-pounder) Lucas Davison a couple times. He’s gone up to Northwestern and wrestled at their (USA Wrestling Regional Training Center) and down to Purdue at their RTC. When you’re a guy that that’s big and that good and that young, you are attracting coaches that want to work out with you,” Joll said. “A lot of kids will take those opportunities and they won’t get the most out of them. Evan’s gotten a lot out of them.”

Avon’s Carson Brewer, now wrestling for Ohio University, beat Bates in the semifinals a year ago. He finished third at 182 pounds. Culver Academies’ Andrew Donahue, who Bates beat in the semistate a week earlier, finished second.

“Overall, it was a pretty good experience for my first time down there,” Bates said. “It would mean everything (to win this time). It’s been my goal since I was a little kid to become a high school state champion.”

Gallery: 50 famous athletes from the Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Times Correspondent

Related to this story

Most Popular

Artim shines at state swimming prelims
NWI Preps Swimming

Artim shines at state swimming prelims

  • Updated

Artim will race for two state titles on Saturday at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis, qualifying as the sixth seed in the 50-yard freestyle (23.34 seconds) and the eighth seed in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.21).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts