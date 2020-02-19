Chesterton’s Bates eyeing a state championship at 220 pounds

Expectations for Chesterton’s Evan Bates are a little higher in his second trip to the state wrestling finals.

The 220-pound junior’s won everything in convincing fashion this season, taking first at the Duneland Athletic Conference meet, the sectional, regional ansemistate. He’s 37-1 overall.

“I think I improved a lot (from last year), especially my hand fighting and motion,” Bates said. “In previous years, I kind of just shot without setting up my shots. This year, I’m able to get to my attacks a lot more and I just feel more confident.”

Others have noticed his development. Bates was with Team Indiana, wrestling against some of the top athletes in the nation last summer. He’s ranked No. 1 in the state by Indiana Mat and No. 18 in the country at 220 pounds by InterMat.

This weekend’s draw is a favorable one, on paper. Bates wouldn’t see Indiana Mat’s No. 2 ranked 220-pounder, North Montgomery’s Drew Webster, until the semifinal round. The Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 wrestlers are all on the other side of the bracket. He starts Friday with Haakon Van Beynen from Carmel.