Chesterton senior is returning disease’s serve

Coach Tom Bour said she has all the shots and effort has never been a question. Bour privately coached Martinson before she was in high school.

“She’s such a hard worker, one of the captains. Every girl on our team respects her,” Bour said. “She’s just an overall great person.”

Bour noticed Martinson was quiet and wasn’t playing like herself toward the end of her sophomore campaign. He believes she’s most of the way back.

Still, Martinson may not be Chesterton’s No. 1 this year. Juniors Milena Veltri and Leah Rochford will be in the mix, as well. Bour said Martinson also has the best volley and one of the best serves on the team, so she’s a natural fit for doubles. Matchups will likely determine her spot in the lineup for any given match.

No matter where she plays, Martinson won’t take any day for granted.

“I really just want to have fun this year and be with the team. Hopefully, we win, obviously, but I’m really just looking forward to having fun this year and enjoying being a senior playing tennis,” Martinson said. “We just need to know that we’ve left it all on the court. Win or lose, if you’ve tried your best that’s all you can do. If you’re putting in the work every day, you have to be proud of yourself no matter what.”