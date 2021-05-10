Chesterton senior picks up four wins; Lake Central captures DAC title

CHESTERTON — Camryn Dunn proved something to herself at the Duneland Athletic Conference meet Tuesday in Chesterton.

The Trojans' senior sprinter ran four events and finished first in all of them.

“It’s what I’ve been working for the past three years,” Dunn said. “Especially with the pandemic and the closure of everything, I’ve just been trying to build back up and show myself that I can do it in all the events that I run.”

As a team, Lake Central extended its winning streak to three and has won 11 of the last 13 conference meets. The Indians won three events, including the 400-meter relay. Sarah Schoonmaker won the discus and Anastasia Thompson won the 300 hurdles

But, it was Dunn who really stood out, winning the 100, 200 and 400 as well as running the anchor on the first-place 1,600 relay to finish the night.

“It’s insane. It really shows me that I’ve grown as a runner and as a person, both,” she said. “I really can push through anything, no matter how many events I’m in and no matter the crazy competition we have, even here at DAC.”

Valparaiso’s Kaylie Politza was also a multiple-event champion, winning the 800 and 1,600. She also ran a leg on the second-place 1,600 relay.