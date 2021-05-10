Chesterton senior picks up four wins; Lake Central captures DAC title

CHESTERTON — Camryn Dunn proved something to herself at the Duneland Athletic Conference meet Tuesday in Chesterton.
The Trojans' senior sprinter ran four events and finished first in all of them.
“It’s what I’ve been working for the past three years,” Dunn said. “Especially with the pandemic and the closure of everything, I’ve just been trying to build back up and show myself that I can do it in all the events that I run.”
As a team, Lake Central extended its winning streak to three and has won 11 of the last 13 conference meets. The Indians won three events, including the 400-meter relay. Sarah Schoonmaker won the discus and Anastasia Thompson won the 300 hurdles
But, it was Dunn who really stood out, winning the 100, 200 and 400 as well as running the anchor on the first-place 1,600 relay to finish the night.
“It’s insane. It really shows me that I’ve grown as a runner and as a person, both,” she said. “I really can push through anything, no matter how many events I’m in and no matter the crazy competition we have, even here at DAC.”
Valparaiso’s Kaylie Politza was also a multiple-event champion, winning the 800 and 1,600. She also ran a leg on the second-place 1,600 relay.
“I like to help with the team. It’s really fun to watch everybody run and do their best. It’s really special to see them all race,” Politza said. “This is a really great experience.”
Politza was aiming for a 1,600 below five minutes. She came up a little shy at 5 minutes, 3.7 seconds.
“There’s still plenty of opportunities to try to get there,” she said. “I’m a little behind where I wanted to be but that’s OK. It comes with the training. You don’t necessarily have to hit all your times. If you focus on experience, I think the times will follow. I’ve just got more work to put in.”
Gina Butz defended her conference crown in the high jump, hitting 5 feet, 6 inches. It’s a personal best the Portage senior is consistently hitting for the last few weeks.
“I really wanted to keep this going. I’ve made friends from different schools and I root for them but it’s still nice to win,” she said. “I feel like I got better. This is my best year, yet.”
Butz nearly hit a 5-8 jump to close the day.
“I get so close,” she said. “I know it’s about 5-4 to make it to state. I’m already past that consistently so I’ve got a good chance to go to state. That’s my goal.”
Valparaiso was third as a team with 119.5 points, followed by Merrillville with 68.5, Crown Point with 61, Portage with 50, LaPorte with 24 and Michigan City with 11.