The first time Miles McCready traveled to Ireland was for a family vacation. He was in elementary school.
The second time was to try out for the country's U20 National Lacrosse team. That was last fall.
The third time he goes will be as a member of that team.
“It’s kind of crazy,” the 15-year-old sophomore at Chesterton High School said.
McCready holds citizenship in both the United States and Ireland, where his grandfather was born. The latter made him eligible to try out for Ireland’s U20 Lacrosse team, which is set to compete in the World Cup in Prague this upcoming summer.
McCready found out he was eligible and decided to fly out to Ireland back in October where he competed against about 40 or so other hopefuls, most of whom were from Ireland. McCready knew nobody there and didn’t know whether or not he made the team when he got back on the plane to head home.
Two weeks after returning home, McCready got an email and a phone call from Ireland’s head coach confirming he made the team. As far as he can tell, he’s the youngest on the roster and called it his proudest accomplishment in lacrosse to date.
“Based on the kids that were there you could tell there were some impressive players,” McCready said. “Honestly, I didn’t know what to think. Part of me thought there was no way I could play for the national team, but then part of me was thinking, Why not?'”
McCready, who plays attack, plays for a number of clubs including Chesterton, the NWI Steelheads and 1223 Lacrosse. He travels across the country playing and hopes to one day pick up a scholarship to play in college.
Playing for Ireland’s national team will certainly stand out on the resume.
“He’s an incredibly gifted player,” said Carter White, McCready’s coach with the Steelheads. “He’s getting all this attention from everybody, and it’s all deserved. The things he does — it’s just not what other players can do.”
White has coached McCready for about three years now and joked when he first saw him in person that he was skeptical about how good he could possibly be.
“He was just a small kid,” White said.
The skepticism didn’t last long. McCready quickly wound up running circles around his competition and showed an ability to score and handle the ball both with his left and right-hand.
“He’s becoming a rock star,” White said.
McCready said he’s responsible for handling the bulk of the expenses to get and stay in Prague in the upcoming tournament but hopes the investment is worth it long-term. He said he thinks the exposure should help him on the college recruiting trail, and that alone is worth it.
As far as expectations go, McCready said he expects to win games and compete against some of the top talent in the world.
“Hopefully I take something away from it,” he said. “I’m going in with an open mind and want to do as well as I can.”