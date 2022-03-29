Chesterton's Marc Urban named IBCA District I Coach of the Year

BOYS BASKETBALL Urban gets IBCA honor: Chesterton coach Marc Urban was voted 2022 Bob King Coach of the Year for Indiana Basketball Coaches Association District I. Urban guided the Trojans to a 29-1 campaign with the program's first regional and semistate championships, finishing runner-up to Cathedral in the Class 4A state championship. Stefanovic to shoot at Final Four: Crown Point native Sasha Stefanovic will extend his Purdue career one more event. The senior was selected to the State Farm 3-point championship during the Final Four festivities in New Orleans. He will shoot at 8 p.m. on ESPN on Thursday.
Pigatti named Coach of the Year: South Suburban coach John Pigatti was recognized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches 2-year College Coach of the Year. Pigatti led the Bulldogs to their first undefeated season, going 33-0 and winning the National Junior College Athletic Association Division-II national championship.
PHOTOS: Chesterton plays Cathedral in Class 4A state championship
032722-spt-bkh-state_1
Chesterton players watch from the bench during the last minute of the 65-31 loss to Cathedral in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_2
Chesterton’s Travis Grayson, left, Chris Mullen, center, and Carson Parrish watch as the team's coaches get their state runner-up medals after the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_3
Chesterton’s Travis Grayson is stopped by Jaron Tibbs and Tayshawn Comer at the basket in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_4
Chesterton’s Travis Grayson goes past Jaron Tibbs to the basket in the first quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_5
Chesterton’s Chris Mullen, right, chases down the loose ball with Cathedral's Jaron Tibbs in pursuit during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_6
Chesterton’s Owen Guest consoles Carson Parrish as time expires in the 65-31 loss to Cathedral in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_7
Chesterton’s Chris Mullen guards Jake Davis in the first quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_8
Chesterton’s Justin Sims and Chris Mullen go for the rebound against Jaron Tibbs in the second quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_9
Chesterton's Justin Sims (4) receives a hug following the Trojans' 65-31 loss to Cathedral during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_10
Chesterton’s Tyler Parrish goes to the basket against Xavier Booker in the first quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_11
Chesterton’s Carson Parrish takes a shot over Jaron Tibbs in the first quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_12
Chesterton’s George Vrahoretis gets a shot off while surrounded by Jaiden Malichi, Jake Davis and Jaxon Edwards in the second quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_13
Chesterton’s Travis Grayson gets a shot off as time expires in the first quarter during the Class 4A state championship game against Cathedral on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_14
Chesterton’s Chris Mullen gets a shot off with pressure from Cathedral’s Tayshawn Comer in the third quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_15
Chesterton’s Justin Sims is stopped at the basket by Cathedral’s Xavier Booker in the fourth quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_16
Chesterton’s Tyler Parrish takes a shot between Cathedral’s Jake Davis and Jaron Tibbs in the fourth quarter during the 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_17
Chesterton’s Chris Mullen gets a shot off at the basket against Cathedral’s Jake Davisduring the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_18
Chesterton’s Justin Sims is stopped at the basket by Cathedral’s Jaxon Edwards in the fourth quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_19
Chesterton’s Chris Mullen is presented the Trestor Mental Attitude Award after the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_20
Chesterton’s fans cheer during the player introductions at the Class 4A state championship game against Cathedral on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_21
Chesterton’s Justin Sims takes the opening tip against Cathedral’s Xavier Booker at the start of the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_22
Chesterton coach Marc Urban directs his players during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_23
Cathedral’s Tayshawn Comer gets the deep pass against Chesterton’s Travis Grayson in the second quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_24
Chesterton’s Nick Furmanek is helped up after drawing a foul under the basket against Cathedral in the second quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_25
Chesterton’s Owen Guest gets the ball away from Cathedral’s Jaxon Edwards in the third quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_26
Chesterton’s Owen Guest defends Cathedral’s Tayshawn Comer in the fourth quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_27
The Chesterton Trojans wait for the horn to take the court for warms up at the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_28
Chesterton’s Chris Mullen can’t get the rebound against Cathedral’s Xavier Booker, Tayshawn Comer, and Jaron Tibbs in the second quarter during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_29
Chesterton’s Jordan Hughes gets a shot off against Cathedral’s Gabe Rodriguez at the basket in the final minute of the 65-31 loss during the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
