Chesterton's Marc Urban named IBCA District I Coach of the Year

BOYS BASKETBALL

Urban gets IBCA honor: Chesterton coach Marc Urban was voted 2022 Bob King Coach of the Year for Indiana Basketball Coaches Association District I. Urban guided the Trojans to a 29-1 campaign with the program's first regional and semistate championships, finishing runner-up to Cathedral in the Class 4A state championship.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Stefanovic to shoot at Final Four: Crown Point native Sasha Stefanovic will extend his Purdue career one more event. The senior was selected to the State Farm 3-point championship during the Final Four festivities in New Orleans. He will shoot at 8 p.m. on ESPN on Thursday.

Pigatti named Coach of the Year: South Suburban coach John Pigatti was recognized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches 2-year College Coach of the Year. Pigatti led the Bulldogs to their first undefeated season, going 33-0 and winning the National Junior College Athletic Association Division-II national championship.

WATCH NOW: Sports recap with Chuck Swirsky for March 28, 20022

