Chesterton's Travis Grayson a Mr. Basketball finalist

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grayson a Mr. Basketball finalist: Chesterton's Travis Grayson had an unbelievable season and was a major factor in the Trojans winning their first regional and semistate championships during a 29-1 campaign. On Wednesday, it was announced he is one of five finalists for the state's coveted Mr. Basketball award. Grayson averaged 19.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game during his senior year. He totaled 1,456 points, 399 assists, 277 rebounds and 223 steals during his four years representing the Trojans, who were ranked No. 1 in the state for the second half of the season.

Urban gets IBCA honor: Chesterton coach Marc Urban was voted 2022 Bob King Coach of the Year for Indiana Basketball Coaches Association District I. Urban guided the Trojans to a 29-1 campaign with the program's first regional and semistate championships, finishing runner-up to Cathedral in the Class 4A state championship.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Stefanovic to shoot at Final Four: Crown Point native Sasha Stefanovic will extend his Purdue career one more event. The senior was selected to the State Farm 3-point championship during the Final Four festivities in New Orleans. He will shoot at 8 p.m. on ESPN on Thursday.

Pigatti named Coach of the Year: South Suburban coach John Pigatti was recognized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches 2-year College Coach of the Year. Pigatti led the Bulldogs to their first undefeated season, going 33-0 and winning the National Junior College Athletic Association Division-II national championship.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Longtime Crown Point assistant honored: Scott Reid has seen about everything in his 34 years as an assistant on the Crown Point girls basketball staff. Earlier this season it was announced it would be his final season, totaling 42 within the Bulldogs' district either with the boys program, girls or at Taft. On Wednesday the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced Reid was assistant coach of the year. Reid, a 1978 Crown Point alum, began coaching in 1980 and spent 24 seasons under Tom May, Anne Kvachkoff Equiha for three more and Chris Seibert over the last seven. Reid has seen the Bulldogs program win 17 sectionals, eight regionals, four semistates and three state championships.

