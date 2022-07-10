CHRIS BREACH: My favorite Region sports stories from this year

Editor's note: The 2021-22 prep sports year is over, but the memories live on. Times sports writers look back on their favorite moments from the year in a three-part series.

What an opportunity we have as sports writers here in Northwest Indiana to chronicle the feats of all the athletes in all of the various sports at all the schools. And it changes every year.

There’s another story to be told. There’s something about the work ethic, the grit, the history and the camaraderie among the athletes and coaches that make the Region unlike any other in Indiana.

With that in mind, I can only pick three for this column, although there are many that could make the list — Andrean girls soccer playing for a state title, Crown Point winning a state championship in wrestling and Illiana Christian doing the same in baseball.

Here are my top three:

Lowell stuns Andrean in football

When I’m driving to cover a high school football game and I first get a glimpse of the stadium lights illuminating the sky, I still get pumped up.

Not many people outside the Lowell football family gave the Red Devils much chance of winning against the 59ers on that final regular season Friday. It was classic Region football, played in a steady rainfall on one of the few grass fields around, ending in a 17-7 Lowell win at the Inferno.

Joey Heuer rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while the Lowell defense came up big time after time to stop Andrean with a loss of downs. With the victory, Lowell earned a share of the Northwest Crossroads Conference crown with Andrean and Hobart with 4-1 league marks.

Lowell coach Keith Kilmer’s comment after the game told the story: “In this kind of mud if you can get a push, we got a pretty good back and he kept his feet underneath him and he made some plays.”

Lowell would go on to win a sectional. Andrean wouldn’t lose again in its march to win the Class 2A state championship.

Crown Point wins first gymnastics state title

Prior to the gymnastic state finals, Region teams had won five straight titles and 12 of the past 14. In addition, Northwest Indiana teams won 24 of the 49 previous state championships, but none belonged to Crown Point — until this year.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll all year, got it done on a magical day in March in Worthen Arena at Ball State University to bring Crown Point its first state title. With it, Crown Point joined five other Region teams to accomplish the feat. The Bulldogs took the crown with a 111.475 to top runner-up Homestead’s 110.350.

Sophomore Elly Kiran finished second in the all around to lead the way. C.P. was solid in every rotation as senior Makayla Neal finished second on the vault, tied for sixth on bars and was ninth in the all around. Charlotte Annes tied for sixth on beam.

“It just feels really good to bring it home to the Region,” coach Ami Pysh said.

Valparaiso leads the Region with 13 state titles, Chesterton has nine, Portage and Merrillville with two each and Hobart and Crown Point each have one.

Championship Saturday for softball, baseball

Sometimes in high school athletics you still win even if you lose. That was the case on June 4 when I pulled double duty covering the morning semifinal softball game between Crown Point and Penn at the Harrison Semistate in West Lafayette, and then the LaPorte Regional championship baseball game between Lake Central and Penn.

I know that’s two games, but I’m counting this as one event. And I didn’t mind the hour-and-40-minute drive from West Lafayette to LaPorte.

Crown Point lost 1-0 to Penn on a day it couldn’t muster any hits against a very good pitcher. But the Bulldogs weren’t even supposed to be there, having upset Valparaiso in the sectional and Lake Central in the regional. They realized how hard work can help you exceed expectations.

“I feel great about our season,” senior Audrey Williams said. “A lot of people didn't think we were going to make it here. .. I’m proud of us.”

C.P. will also return several players from that team, including sophomore pitcher Kendra Steinberg, who tossed two scoreless innings in the loss.

Lake Central lost a heartbreaker in the LaPorte Regional championship game 5-4 to Penn in walk-off fashion. L.C. fell behind 3-0, and took a 4-3 lead in the fourth before Penn tied it at 4-4.

Yet, it was one of those games where one pitch here, one hit there, and the outcome could’ve gone Lake Central’s way. A Penn batter took a borderline pitch that could’ve been a called third strike. It was a ball, and he then tripled and eventually scored the tying run. L.C. also had a base runner thrown out at home.

Penn goes on to win the Class 4A state title. That’s baseball.

L.C. senior Connor Misch said he loved every single one of his teammates. It was more about the journey than the outcome.

“I'm not even mad about us losing,” he said. “I'm more mad about the fact that I'm starting this new chapter in my life without these guys. Goodbyes, they're always hard, and I'm gonna miss this team more than anything.”