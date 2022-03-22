 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coaches association honors Lake Central's Joe Huppenthal

Joe Huppenthal

Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal watches action against West Side in the Class 4A Munster Sectional championship last month.

 John Luke, file, The Times

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LC's Huppenthal earns District 1 honor: Lake Central's Joe Huppenthal is one of six statewide recipients of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls Coach of the Year awards. The group picked two coaches in each of three districts. Huppenthal and Garrett's Bob Lapadot were the District 1 picks. Lake Central went 24-4, winning Portage Holiday Tournament and Munster Sectional titles and finishing second in the Duneland Athletic Conference. Huppenthal is 215-93 in 13 seasons at LC and 419-316 in 32 seasons as a boys and girls head coach.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

2 to transfer from Valpo: A pair of Valparaiso underclassmen announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. Sheldon Edwards, a 6-foot-4 guard, was a sparkplug off the bench, averaging 11.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 32 contests (10 starts). He was named to Missouri Valley Conference's all-bench team. He improved as a defender, totaling 36 steals and 26 blocks. Freshman Keyondre Young played in eight games before suffering a hand injury. The 6-8 wing, who is from Oklahoma, averaged 4.6 points per game and was 8 for 20 on 3-pointers.

PRO BASKETBALL

Blazers' Nurkic fined for spat with fan: The NBA fined Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers $40,000 for confronting a fan at a game in Indiana and throwing the person’s cellphone. The incident happened shortly after Sunday's game between the Blazers and the Pacers. Nurkic approached the fan, walked within a few inches of the person, grabbed the person’s cellphone and tossed it into nearby seats. It was not clear what preceded the incident, which lasted only a few seconds. A security guard walked between Nurkic and the fan after the phone was tossed, at which point the Blazers’ center walked away.

