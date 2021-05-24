Cody French tabbed as next Calumet coach

Cody French finally has found a place he can call home.

The former Elkhart defensive coordinator was approved as Calumet’s new football coach on Monday night, ending a winding path that included a two-month stop as the head coach at Niles (Michigan) High School.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity,” French said. “Making this decision was unique because I had just taken another job two months ago. My wife and I prayed a lot about this decision and this is such a great opportunity. I’ve always wanted to coach in the Region.”

French, 29, helped lead Elkhart to a Class 6A sectional title last season after Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial merged into one program. When the season ended, French started looking for head coaching jobs and he settled on Niles while keeping his eye open on Calumet. Calumet’s position opened when Rich Good left to take over Lake Central.

French resigned from the Niles post last week.

“I applied at a few places and if I had to rank them, Calumet was clearly No. 1,” French said. “It was a unique path to get there. It was difficult on the surface, but I knew this was the right place for me.”