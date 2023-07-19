Cody Johnston is not content with his high school athletic career.

The Hobart graduate won a repeat state championship in the pole vault about a month ago, hitting 17 feet in Bloomington. A week earlier, he jumped 17-6 at the Valparaiso regional. That’s one foot, 8.75 inches better than any pole vaulter in the state jumped at any point this spring.

But it’s also a quarter of an inch shy of the state record. That last part is what sticks with Johnston.

“(The state mark) was one of the big goals for me to accomplish and I just didn’t do that,” he said. “I guess it’s all part of the journey but I feel like I was ready for the record. My three attempts just went by so fast.”

His pole vaulting career is long from finished but someday Johnston will likely look back with pride about the things he was able to do in high school, both in track and football. He’s the Times male Athlete of the Year.

“Every award that I’ve gotten, I take time and appreciate it,” he said.

He has a lot to appreciate. There’s not a lot of room in his trophy case.

Just last week, Johnston finished second at the USA Track and Field U20 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. His 5.2 meter (17-0.75) was second only to Texas A&M jumper Jack Mann’s 5.3.

That was good enough to make the national team and jump at the Pan American U20 Junior Championships in August. With that, Johnston can tick off one of the most important goals on his checklist.

“It was fantastic. It was a dream just being able to jump (in Oregon). The fact that I made (the national team) was just icing on the cake,” he said.

Pole vaulting is what Johnston is known for, but he’s athlete of the year in part because he’s a multisport star. He was Hobart’s No. 1 wide receiver in the fall, tallying 36 catches for 472 yards and five touchdowns. That was good enough to get him onto the Times All-Area second team.

He also played defensive back, notching 19 tackles (one for loss) and two interceptions. Johnston put up those statistics despite missing several weekend practices and film sessions taking college visits for track.

“I love football being a team sport. After football season, it’s just me and my dad (pole vault coach Jim Johnston Jr.) from the winter until the summer. I played basketball my whole life and I had to stop that my freshman year because the indoor circuit started to get big in pole vaulting,” he said. “My brother (Riley) was the starting quarterback growing up. I’m two years younger than him and he would always tell me ‘Don’t ever take it for granted.’ I thought he was kidding but now that it’s over, I really do miss it.”

None of Johnston’s athletic success is a fluke. He’s obviously got pole vaulting in his genes, with multiple athletes in his family tree reaching high levels in the event.

But more than that, Johnston does what he has to do to be great.

“It’s a constant, day-to-day basis to work out and do everything that helps me progress in pole vaulting like drills, stride-outs, hill sprints. I do all the stuff like that that nobody likes,” he said.

As a result, Johnston isn’t a normal teenager.

When his buddies stay out late, he has to go home because he’s got a workout in the morning. He loses a lot of weekends taking trips to jump in regional and national events. That’s the life of an athlete on his level.

“That’s what nobody really understands about me. They just see me jump at the meets,” he said. “The people that know me understand that but an outsider that doesn’t know me, they wouldn’t understand everything that has gone into pole vaulting, that goes into pole vaulting, whether it’s the way you have to lift or have to travel and the sacrifices you have to make.”

Johnston never resented that lifestyle, though. The only time he thought twice about it was going to meets, when he would haul all of his poles and equipment. His dad often needed to tow a trailer with a mat capable of handling jumps at heights for which most high schools just aren’t prepared.

“I wouldn’t say I wanted to be a regular kid, maybe just be in a regular event,” he laughed. “Maybe I could just bring my spikes to an event, that would be pretty nice.”

Johnston has a little bit of time off this summer before heading to Puerto Rico, then to Champaign-Urbana where he’ll jump for the University of Illinois with Riley, who’s transferring in from Indiana.

He plans to spend it lifting and practicing. It’s all he knows.

“Now I’m ready to compete for the USA,” Johnston said.