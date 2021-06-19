Colin Majda's transition to shortstop a key to Washington Township's run to state finals

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Infielder Colin Majda solved a glaring need for Washington Township.
The first option came down with shin splints. The backup encountered academic issues. Suddenly, a Senators baseball team that had the makings of a contender for a state title found itself without a shortstop.
Washington Township takes great pride in not beating themselves, a formula nearly impossible to adhere to if a team’s shortstop is booting the ball like he belongs on a soccer pitch instead of an infield.
Not to worry, Majda made the move from third base to shortstop and the Senators (26-7) will play Shakamak (19-9) for the Class A state title. First pitch Monday at Victory Field in Indianapolis is scheduled for 4 p.m. Region time.
Majda is batting .337 and is tied with Steven Hernandez for the team lead in RBIs (27). He also has supplied quality relief pitching (1.27 ERA, three walks and 11 strikeouts in 11 innings). Yet, it’s more what he’s not doing that has made him such a key to the Senators’ run. He’s not furnishing the opposition with extra outs by botching routine plays. He’s not making his team’s pitchers feel as though they need to strike out every batter. He’s not looking like a third baseman playing out of position, at least he hasn’t in quite a while.
“At third base, it’s always a hot shot,” Majda said. “You don’t have to wait on it and don’t have much range. I had to learn how to come get the ball more, because I would always wait on it and it would be a close play at first. I had to learn how to charge the ball, come in on it, be faster.”
His coach, Randy Roberts, gives him high grades in all those areas.
“He’s been phenomenal over there,” Roberts said. “We have never chosen an MVP in baseball in 25 years. We always say it takes all of you. There is no one person better than anyone else. We’ve had some Indiana All-Stars. We’ve had some all-staters. We’ve had guys who’ve graduated with the highest career batting average in the state, but we’ve never talked MVP.”
Until now.
“I’d say Colin is probably as close to it as anyone we’ve had, just because we had to have a shortstop,” Roberts said. “He had never been a shortstop, and he jumped in there and played very, very well.”
If anything, Majda wishes he had played shortstop sooner.
“I kind of like short better than third,” Majda said. “I get a lot more balls hit to me, a lot more action, and I like to make the plays that are hit to me.”
Majda was used mostly as a pinch runner in 2019, when the Senators made it to the state title game and lost to University, 4-1, when Reese Sharp, now a freshman on Indiana’s baseball team, struck out 17 Senators.
Majda appeared in the game as a pinch runner. He remembers the bus ride home.
“We were talking,” Majda said. “It wasn’t like it was real quiet or anything. We knew we played a pretty good game. It’s just that the pitcher was insane.”
The Senators, their coach constantly reminds them, don’t need to make “insane” plays to win, they just need to make the plays they’re expected to make.
Roberts said Majda “made a phenomenal play” vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the South Bend Washington Regional final.
“Those are well and fine, and you sure want them,” Roberts said. “But we just need to field those balls that are in a 20-foot box that we can get a glove on. We’ve got to make that play. If you do that, you’re going to be tough to beat.”
Majda, among others, has made that play over and over, and the Senators have been increasingly difficult to beat throughout the postseason.