Colin Majda's transition to shortstop a key to Washington Township's run to state finals

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Infielder Colin Majda solved a glaring need for Washington Township.

The first option came down with shin splints. The backup encountered academic issues. Suddenly, a Senators baseball team that had the makings of a contender for a state title found itself without a shortstop.

Washington Township takes great pride in not beating themselves, a formula nearly impossible to adhere to if a team’s shortstop is booting the ball like he belongs on a soccer pitch instead of an infield.

Not to worry, Majda made the move from third base to shortstop and the Senators (26-7) will play Shakamak (19-9) for the Class A state title. First pitch Monday at Victory Field in Indianapolis is scheduled for 4 p.m. Region time.

Majda is batting .337 and is tied with Steven Hernandez for the team lead in RBIs (27). He also has supplied quality relief pitching (1.27 ERA, three walks and 11 strikeouts in 11 innings). Yet, it’s more what he’s not doing that has made him such a key to the Senators’ run. He’s not furnishing the opposition with extra outs by botching routine plays. He’s not making his team’s pitchers feel as though they need to strike out every batter. He’s not looking like a third baseman playing out of position, at least he hasn’t in quite a while.