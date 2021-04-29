Conor Pangburn, Lake Central hold off LaPorte in DAC matchup

“LaPorte hits the ball, man,” Indians coach Mike Swartzentruber said. “If you stop (scoring) after three innings, you give them a chance to catch you. Thankfully, Pangburn did a nice job coming in and shutting the door.”

Lake Central scored two in the first, three in the second and three more in the third Thursday but managed only one hit after that. Misch, the starter, threw two perfect innings but then gave up three runs on only one hit in the third, walking two and hitting two batters.

“We can’t stay out of crooked innings,” Schwatzentruber said. “When we give up runs, it’s three or four every time and it’s hard to overcome.”

LaPorte (11-5, 5-3), ranked No. 15 in Class 4A by Prep Baseball Report and receiving votes in the latest Indiana Baseball Coaches Association poll, got a strong relief appearance of its own from Hayden Lowe. The junior gave up no runs, two hits and one walk over three innings.

The Slicers have lost three of four DAC games after opening 4-0 in the conference.