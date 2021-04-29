Conor Pangburn, Lake Central hold off LaPorte in DAC matchup

ST. JOHN — Conor Pangburn isn’t bothered. Lake Central’s long reliever and occasional starter just throws.
Pangburn took the mound Thursday in the fifth inning with no outs, the bases loaded and the heart of LaPorte’s order due up. He allowed only one earned run over three strong innings to preserve LC’s 8-7 Duneland Athletic Conference win.
“I’ve come in a couple times in relief with the bases loaded. For me, it’s just either miss barrels or put balls in play where guys can get double plays or routine outs," the Indians junior said. "If you gave up a run, you gave up a run. I trust my stuff. Just go out there and do the same stuff.”
Pangburn’s biggest blemish was on the first batter he faced. Carson Stalbaum slapped an 0-2 pitch into the gap in right center field to clear the bases. All three runs were attributed to starter Connor Misch.
“It was a good pitch but that’s just baseball for you,” Pangburn said. “You can’t get away with everything.”
Two batters later, Gavin Zolvinski doubled in Stalbaum. It was the last run the Slicers would score. Pangburn struck out five and gave up only one more hit over the the last two frames.
LC (11-5, 6-2) led 8-3 after four innings. The Indians beat the Slicers 9-7 on Tuesday after leading 9-3 going into the seventh.
“LaPorte hits the ball, man,” Indians coach Mike Swartzentruber said. “If you stop (scoring) after three innings, you give them a chance to catch you. Thankfully, Pangburn did a nice job coming in and shutting the door.”
Lake Central scored two in the first, three in the second and three more in the third Thursday but managed only one hit after that. Misch, the starter, threw two perfect innings but then gave up three runs on only one hit in the third, walking two and hitting two batters.
“We can’t stay out of crooked innings,” Schwatzentruber said. “When we give up runs, it’s three or four every time and it’s hard to overcome.”
LaPorte (11-5, 5-3), ranked No. 15 in Class 4A by Prep Baseball Report and receiving votes in the latest Indiana Baseball Coaches Association poll, got a strong relief appearance of its own from Hayden Lowe. The junior gave up no runs, two hits and one walk over three innings.
The Slicers have lost three of four DAC games after opening 4-0 in the conference.
“I thought even though we lost, it was a much better played ball game than we did on Tuesday, ” Slicers coach Scott Upp said. “They showed us that they could hit the other night and we don’t have guys who can blow it by people. We just don’t. So we’re going to have to throw backwards when we get behind in the count or even in the count. When they can sit fastball, it’s not a good situation for us.”