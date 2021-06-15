Courtney Blakely 'honored' to represent Region with Indiana All-Stars, Wooden Citizenship Award

Courtney Blakely closed the book on her decorated high school career playing with the Indiana All-Stars against Kentucky last weekend.

Indiana won Friday's game 69-58 in Owensboro, Kentucky, but lost 78-76 at Southport Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The Bishop Noll grad scored 10 points with two assists and two rebounds Friday. She had nine points, two rebounds and three steals in just under 16 minutes in Indianapolis. Michigan City's Trinity Thompson was also on the Indiana squad, grabbing a combined seven rebounds and scoring two points in about 12 total minutes.

Blakely also took home the Wooden Citizenship Award. It’s the first time since 2011 a player from the Region has won the award, which was first given out in 1992. E'Twaun Moore (EC Central) won the award in 2007, while Austin Ritchie (Lowell) and Amanda Corral (Hobart) picked up the honors in 2011.

“To be an example for girls who want to accomplish something like that, for them to know and understand that you don’t have to be from a certain area. You can do anything, even if you’re from Gary, Indiana,” Blakely said.

As a senior, Blakely led the state in scoring at 31.7 points per game. She also tallied four rebounds, four assists and 4.4 steals. Blakely set the school record with 2,324 points.