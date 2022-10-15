A healthy Cheyanne Stock leads Valparaiso girls cross country to regional win

VALPARAISO — Cheyanne Stock is aware of the brevity of her remaining high school cross country career. It was at the front of her mind as she ran the Chesterton Regional Saturday at Sunset Hill.

“What drove me was that I wanted to do it for the team. I want to finish for them since I only have two more races with them. I put everything in that I had left,” Stock said.

Stock finished second and the Vikings took home the team trophy with 41 points. Morgan Township was second with 56, followed by Kouts with 105 and Portage with 109.

New Prairie’s Lillian Zelasko won the individual race well ahead of the pack. Her time of 17 minutes, 55.6 seconds was 47 seconds better than Stock, who was 28.6 second in front of third-place finisher Peyton Bucher from Morgan Township.

The Cherokees’ Emmersyn Bland was fourth and Valparaiso’s Grace Thomas fifth.

Stock said the Vikings aimed to stay together near the front. Valparaiso had five runners finish in the top 13.

“We wanted to put ourselves in a position to take a (team) win. Personally, I think we did great,” Stock said.

Stock said she let some of the other runners get out in front early so she could feel out the race. At some point, she felt the need to break away from the group behind Zelasko and did just that, finishing at 18:42.

“I had a lot of good competition from the Morgan girls. They pushed me hard,” Stock said. “These past three weeks I’ve been hitting the 18:40s.”

Valparaiso didn’t push things Saturday. Stock said coach John Arredondo told the Vikings to do enough to win and advance to the semistate round next week at New Prairie. There was no need to risk training or injury.

Stock’s dealt with injuries in the past.

“We’re definitely the most confident we’ve been. All the training is finally coming together. We’ve found something that’s going to keep me injury free, knock on wood,” Stock said. “I feel good when I run. It’s a relief that we’ve gotten everything figured out. I’m super grateful for it.”

Stock said she tends to run better against better runners. Often this season, especially lately, she’s been running alone behind Zelasko but ahead of the rest of the group. She’s confident that won’t be the case for the next race in St. Joseph county.

Her best race might still be in her.

“I know that I want to get top five but I don’t want to put myself in a position where I have too high of expectations but I believe that I can get top five,” she said. “I should honestly get a (personal record) there because there are so many people pushing. The girls there are really fast. I’m excited.”