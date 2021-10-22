A year after battling COVID, Merrillville's Zack Dunn eyes return to state cross country finals

MERRILLVILLE — Zack Dunn had some big goals for his last season at Merrillville, but COVID-19 got in the way of most of them.
The Pirates senior caught the virus in August, just before the cross country season started. Most of his symptoms were relatively mild, he said. But he’s a talented distance runner and was short of breath just walking around the house.
“I was worried. What if college coaches are like, ‘Why aren’t you racing?’ What if I don’t come back as good as I was?” Dunn said. “Coming back was hard. My lungs were a little messed up. My legs weren’t used to running. I had to start off pretty slow.”
He didn't run at all for two weeks. When he came back, he struggled to keep up at practice. Coach Mike Hoffman reached out to some college coaches to develop a plan to bring him along slowly to avoid risking any long-term issues with Dunn’s heart or lungs. Hoffman and Dunn both looked online for help, too.
The process of getting back into things was a slow progression. As a result, his times at races early this season don’t look like those of an athlete with his abilities. Dunn said he didn’t really feel normal until last week’s regional race at Lemon Lake. His time of 16 minutes, 44 seconds was third behind Hanover Central’s Ryan York and Lowell’s Jackson Bakker.
He was back.
“I’ve always been the one to grind it out. No matter what kind of pain or whatever I’m feeling, I grind stuff out. The whole recovery up to regionals, I couldn’t really go all out,” he said. “Regionals, we decided I was going to go hard again and that’s when I felt like myself.”
Dunn wrestled and played baseball when he was younger. He remembers losing foot races to friends. He wanted to get better so he started practicing running more on his own. Whatever he did worked.
“All of the sudden I was the fastest on the wrestling team, the fastest on the baseball team,” Dunn said.
He joined the track team in sixth grade but was miscast as a sprinter. He did all right but things clicked when coaches asked him to come out for cross country later in middle school. Within two years, he’d given up baseball. After his freshman year, he quit wrestling to dedicate that time in the winter to running.
Dunn quickly became Merrillville’s No. 1, challenging the best in the Duneland Athletic Conference. He dipped under 17 minutes as a sophomore and had a goal of breaking the school record of 15:40 this year.
Dunn probably won’t hit that time with two difficult courses remaining, but he already left his mark on Pirates cross country.
“He’s a hard-working young man. He’s blue-collar, I’ve definitely heard that thrown around about him,” Hoffman said. “Young kids come to me and ask what kind of shoes to get. I just tell them to go to Zach. Stretching, if a kid comes up and says ‘This hurts,’ I know what to do but I can tell them to talk to Zach. He’s learned those kinds of things over four years. When he puts his two cents in, the kids listen.”
Dunn will run at the New Prairie Semistate Saturday. He hopes to advance to the state meet for the second time. Hoffman believes he’s bounced back fully and can do just that.
“As corny as it sounds, I kind of just want to have fun and appreciate the race. When I had COVID, first week back I didn’t even think I would make it this far. There were times when I thought, ‘My senior year is going to be over at sectionals,’” he said. “I’m fully recovered. I’m more confident in myself and I think I’m more grateful.”