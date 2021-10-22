A year after battling COVID, Merrillville's Zack Dunn eyes return to state cross country finals

“I’ve always been the one to grind it out. No matter what kind of pain or whatever I’m feeling, I grind stuff out. The whole recovery up to regionals, I couldn’t really go all out,” he said. “Regionals, we decided I was going to go hard again and that’s when I felt like myself.”

Dunn wrestled and played baseball when he was younger. He remembers losing foot races to friends. He wanted to get better so he started practicing running more on his own. Whatever he did worked.

“All of the sudden I was the fastest on the wrestling team, the fastest on the baseball team,” Dunn said.

He joined the track team in sixth grade but was miscast as a sprinter. He did all right but things clicked when coaches asked him to come out for cross country later in middle school. Within two years, he’d given up baseball. After his freshman year, he quit wrestling to dedicate that time in the winter to running.

Dunn quickly became Merrillville’s No. 1, challenging the best in the Duneland Athletic Conference. He dipped under 17 minutes as a sophomore and had a goal of breaking the school record of 15:40 this year.

Dunn probably won’t hit that time with two difficult courses remaining, but he already left his mark on Pirates cross country.