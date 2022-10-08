Addison Roth, Lake Central come away with win at Highland Sectional

HIGHLAND — Addison Roth had simple goals coming into the Highland Sectional race.

“Today, I just wanted to be first and I wanted to beat my season (personal best),” the Lake Central junior said.

Roth did both, crossing the finish line at 19 minutes, 37.5 seconds. That’s about four seconds better than her previous best time of the season.

She said the long straightaways of the Highland course, where there are few spectators, were difficult.

“For most of the race, people were screaming at me. But there was nobody back,” she said. “My teammates and my coaches (yelling), that really motivates me. So it was hard. Just going straight with nothing was rough.”

She was running alone in the front of the pack for much of the race.

“I kind of like being by myself,” Roth said. “I’m first. I’m up there. There’s nobody near me. I like that feeling.”

Roth was about eight seconds in front of Munster freshman Elora Bliss. It’s Bliss’s first time breaking 20 minutes.

Bliss said running the Highland course for the second time was easier than the first. She knew what to expect.

“I knew most of the girls (in the lead pack), I was faster than their pace so I knew I would get them in the end,” she said. “I did.”

Bliss said her parents were a big motivation, talking to her before the start.

“I just want them to be proud of me. This makes them really happy, so I’m really happy,” she said.

Lake Central had six runners in the top nine finishers. Sydney Churilla was third, Nikki Vollrath fourth, Marie Weber fifth, Tara Schassburger seventh and Essey Gonzalez ninth.

It’s the fourth straight team sectional championship for the Indians and the 26th in 30 years.

“We lost a lot of our good seniors from last year. We’re not doing how we’ve done years past,” Roth said. “Winning any title is good for us but we really did want that (Duneland Athletic Conference championship). A sectional is pretty good, though.”

Highland’s Jolie Burleson was sixth and Munster senior Mary Buck was eighth.