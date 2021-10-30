Bailey Ranta leads Chesterton to third place at state cross country

“It really teaches you a lot about yourself and belief in yourself,” she added. “No one really knows how much work you’re putting in or how much you’re doing behind closed doors. Trusting yourself and trusting your own training and instincts above anyone else or anything that is said will take you the farthest.”

Politza, Sobecki have solid races

It’s been a long 2021 for Valparaiso senior Kaylie Politza, who admits that she pushed herself hard after track season in attempt to make the most of her senior cross country season this fall.

Politza went out as a medalist, running 19:01.8 to finish 13th.

“My goal was to go in and make the last one worth it,” Politza said. “I kind of went in with a clear head just to see what would happen.”

Politza held off a few trailing runners down the final stretch, and overcame a slippery, hilly course to lead the way for the Vikings, who finished 13th.

“I’m always aiming higher, so I was hoping for top seven and I’m a little disappointed with that," she said. "But it was still good to get out there, compete and see other girls push.”

LaPorte finished 19th, led by junior Brenna Sobecki in 24th at 19:21.0.