Bailey Ranta leads Chesterton to third place at state cross country

TERRE HAUTE — Chesterton senior Bailey Ranta was not going to give up.
Ranta stumbled and fell just feet before the finish line in the IHSAA girls state finals at Lavern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.
Only one runner passed up Ranta as she crawled over the finish line, finishing 12th with a time of 18 minutes, 56.3 seconds.
“I just kind of threw myself across the finish line,” she said. “That was literally all God. All glory to God.”
Ranta had been battling memories that included placing outside the top 150 at the 2020 finals as the Trojans took 20th .
Saturday’s performance felt like redemption for Ranta and Chesterton, which finished third.
“I really just had to push through mentally,” Ranta said. “Everything that’s happened throughout my career and how many times I passed up the state medal while I was here, I didn’t want that to happen today. I want to thank God for everything he’s done for me, and I truly wouldn’t be here without him. I wouldn’t be here without my teammates, parents and everyone who’s supported me throughout the day.”
“It’s surreal,” she added. “It’s still not going to hit me, it’s amazing..”
“To just see the girls ... how much hard work they put in, you’re talking about 20-plus weeks of training,” Chesterton coach Lindsay Moskalick said. “They’re going to remember this forever, just like I remember when I medaled back in 2001 with my team.”
Four Trojans finished in the top 70. After Ranta came senior Catherine White (52nd, 19:44.2) and juniors Grace Carpenter (63rd, 19:56.2) and Alyssa Dunlap (69th, 19:57.5).
“Catherine did awesome," Moskalick said. "What really sealed the deal for us was Alyssa and Grace being so close together. ... They were with each other the whole time, and that’s huge.”
James takes sixth, earns IHSAA award
Defending state champ Karina James of Lowell, placing sixth in 18:30.5.
Indianapolis Chatard junior Lily Cridge ran away from the field, finishing in 17:32.7, more than 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
James recognizes greatness when she sees it, and sees cross country on the rise as a whole in the Hoosier state.
“I saw a lot of talent out there today,” James said. “I feel like Indiana is kind of (moving onto) a national stage. ... Those top three girls are national bests.”
James also was named the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winner, which includes a $1,000 contribution to Lowell’s general scholarship fund.
The biggest lesson James took from her senior season is how to deal with pressure from the outside and within.
“I think that the nerves before the race, defending my title and all the pressure, got a little bit in my head,” James said. “But I’m really satisfied and I’m looking at my race in the grand scheme of everything. Not many athletes make it here four years in a row, and not many medal in the top six (in three years), so I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”
“It really teaches you a lot about yourself and belief in yourself,” she added. “No one really knows how much work you’re putting in or how much you’re doing behind closed doors. Trusting yourself and trusting your own training and instincts above anyone else or anything that is said will take you the farthest.”
Politza, Sobecki have solid races
It’s been a long 2021 for Valparaiso senior Kaylie Politza, who admits that she pushed herself hard after track season in attempt to make the most of her senior cross country season this fall.
Politza went out as a medalist, running 19:01.8 to finish 13th.
“My goal was to go in and make the last one worth it,” Politza said. “I kind of went in with a clear head just to see what would happen.”
Politza held off a few trailing runners down the final stretch, and overcame a slippery, hilly course to lead the way for the Vikings, who finished 13th.
“I’m always aiming higher, so I was hoping for top seven and I’m a little disappointed with that," she said. "But it was still good to get out there, compete and see other girls push.”
LaPorte finished 19th, led by junior Brenna Sobecki in 24th at 19:21.0.
“I think one of my biggest goals this year was just to have a good team and kind of bring that culture back,” Sobecki said. “I feel like LaPorte, in the 2010s, that area was just the place to be, it was phenomenal.”